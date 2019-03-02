LAVROV: VIDEO – If U.S doesn’t like you, expect your elections ”not to meet democratic standards”, Venezuela

By Drago Victorien – When asked by a CNN journalist about the likelihood of a direct US military intervention in Venezuela, Sergey Lavrov took us on a journey about the mantle of ”democracy”, the role of Elliott Abrams and how countries seem to ”not meet democratic standards” when that country’s policies do not fall in line with those of the United States – from yesterday’s (1/03/2019) press conference with Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez.

The United States will simply attempt to ‘subjugate the disobedient’