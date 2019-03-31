LAVROV: Trump, GET OUT of Venezuela – Russian Military is HERE TO STAY

MOSCOW – “Russian troops are in Venezuela on an absolutely legitimate and legal basis.” This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov , commenting in an interview with the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin ” urged US President Donald Trump to ” get out “from Venezuela.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has already made a corresponding comment. We responded to the phone call that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made to me with about the same, more polite call. We explained what our servicemen are doing in Venezuela, providing the equipment that we supplied in accordance with an intergovernmental agreement ratified by the Venezuelan Parliament and absolutely compliant with the Venezuelan Constitution on an absolutely legitimate and legal basis, ” the Minister said.

On the question of how acceptable such phrases as “get out” are acceptable in diplomatic practice, Lavrov noted that he did not want to discuss manners.

“Now is the time for such new approaches, especially in American politics, steps and statements. I leave this to each person’s own taste” added the Russian Foreign Minister.

Commenting on Pompeo’s statement about the need for new joint actions with NATO towards Russia because of Ukraine, the minister noted that there is nothing in American diplomacy now, except for ultimatums, and in the event there is a refusal to accept them – sanctions. Another toolkit somehow disappeared from the arsenal of American diplomacy, and this is sad, Lavrov noted.