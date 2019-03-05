IRAN: Israel’s Habitual Lying is Psychological Warfare – No Withdrawal, Iran-Russia ties STRONG

TEHRAN – Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, explained to reporters that media reports which tout the line that Israel is working with Russia to withdraw Iranian forces from Syria, are false. Some of these reports even find their way into Russian state-run media outlets such as RT and Sputnik, raising questions about the effectiveness or aims of its possibly unchecked or unsupervised news-writers, critics of Israeli media efforts have noted.

“Iran’s ties with Moscow are strong and we are always in touch and consult with each other,” the ministry spokesman told reporters in Tehran, who disregarded the suggestions that Russia was working against Syria’s sovereign right to have Iranian military and strategic assistance in its war against U.S-Israeli sponsored terrorism.

On a visit last week to Moscow where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed the Jewish state would “not allow the military entrenchment of Iran in Syria”.

“President Putin and I also agreed on a common goal: the withdrawal of foreign forces that arrived in Syria after the outbreak of the civil war. We agreed to establish a joint team to advance this goal, together with other elements,” Netanyahu told members of his cabinet following his successful meeting with the Russian premier.

“It is no small thing that we have such strong, good and close links with leaders of the major powers in the world,” Netanyahu continued. “These links serve the security of Israel.”

Whilst Israel has admitted to carrying out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria in recent years against Iranian and Hezbollah targets, the Jewish state and Russia have managed to maintain a cautiously balanced “de-confliction” hotline aimed at avoiding accidental clashes.

Netanyahu’s trip to Israel served, according to numerous critics, as a media distraction containing nothing of substance. The Israeli leader’s trip to Moscow occurred immediately after news reports hit international media that the beleaguered prime minister was to be indicted by the Israeli attorney general on charges of corruption and fraud.