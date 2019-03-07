Iran: Armed Forces more Capable than ever to Tackle Regional Threats

TEHRAN – The Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, says all the Iranian forces are at the highest level of preparedness to tackle any kinds of threats.

Speaking on Tuesday at AJA University of Medical Sciences, which is the medical school of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said that the Iranian forces are at the highest level of preparedness to encounter threats, adding that Iran today has developed its military doctrine based on reliance on the country’s internal resources and indigenous military knowledge.

“We make maximum use of the knowledge and experience of foreigners, but we do not replicate them,” Bagheri said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is faced with various threats, which requires the armed forces to prepare themselves to encounter them,” he added.

The chief of general staff of Iranian armed forces further said that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, all Iran’s strategies and plans are based on the Islamic teachings, which attaches “great importance to knowledge and education.”

Bagheri also hailed the detailed statement by the Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khamenei, entitled “the Second Phase of the Islamic Revolution” which was issued on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, saying that the Leader’s statement attached great importance to science and knowledge.

“The Second Phase of the Revolution Statement” is one that offers a set of guidelines particularly for Iranian youths about the state of affairs in the future as Khamenei envisages it.

On February 11th 2019, while the Islamic Republic was marking the revolution’s 40th anniversary, Iranian media announced that Khamenei will introduce a set of new guidelines for the next ten years of the Islamic Republic. On foreign policy, Khamenei was consistent in attacking the U.S policy in the middle-east. and he exposed the violence that Israel perpetuates in its ongoing occupation of Palestine and part of Syria. The “The Second Phase of the Revolution” document expressed strong opposition to Western lifestyle which is increasingly more popular among Iranian youths, said Khamenei. Local media called his guidelines “the second step.”

For his part, Bagheri added that today, Iran faces a variety of asymmetric threats in the form of proxy wars waged by terrorists and armed gangs that require the preparedness of the armed forces to encounter them.