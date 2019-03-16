NEW YORK CITY – Ambassadors of the countries of the G7 club sent a letter to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov, in which they urged him not to let the presidential election in the country be undermined, RBC-Ukraine reported March 16th, citing its own sources.

The source said that in the G7 address, foreign diplomats called for ensuring the legality and transparency of the electoral process in Ukraine, where many international monitors have either received notice they will not be allowed in, or have not received a response from the nation’s electoral commission for accreditation, and also expressed concern about the activization of right-wing radical groups.

Yet this is the same G7, once G8, that removed Russia from the club for alleged support of movements in Ukraine opposed to the activization of right-wing radical groups who began an ethnic cleansing campaign against Russian-identifying citizens in Ukraine. This could show serious signs that the U.S is pulling its support from Poroshenko.

On March 16th, a protest against corruption in the army, organized by the National Corps party, took place in Kiev. After its completion, the organizers called on their supporters to re-enter the streets on March 23rd. A few days before the rally, on March 14th, Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk said that in Ukraine there was a threat of the start of new large-scale street protests that could be deadly for the country.

On March 15th, it became known that video cameras purchased seven years ago for almost $ 40 million and intended for remote observation of the voting process will not be used in the presidential elections in Ukraine.

In February, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Arsen Avakov, said that his department received information about the impending large-scale bribing of voters during the upcoming presidential elections.

The election of the President of Ukraine will take place on March 31st, the inauguration – on May 31. According to the March poll of the Center for Socis, 27.7% of Ukrainians are ready to vote for the artist and presidential candidate Vladimir Zelensky. 19.6% of respondents are ready to vote for the current head of state, Petro Poroshenko. 14.8% named the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, as their candidate.