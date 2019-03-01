FULL DONBASS SIT-REP: Ukraine Loses Nearly 40 Troops in Fighting

DPR – FRN publishes a full summary of the military situation in the DPR over the past week following today’s briefing by the Deputy Commander of the Republic of Operational Command, Eduard Basurin. The following is translated from Russian Spring.

Over the past day, the enemy violated the cease-fire 17 times. Shots from the Ukrainian armed forces were subjected to areas of nine settlements of the Republic.

In the Gorlovka area, the militants of Ukraine’s 58th motorized infantry brigade under the command of the war criminal Drapaty fired 120 mm of mortar shells into the villages of the Shakhtar mine Gagarin and Ruskye Kraj.

In total, the enemy fired their 120 mm caliber weapons for 15 minutes in this direction.

As a result of the shelling from the UAF, a civilian was killed who was born in 1946 and lives at the address: settlement of Russky Kray, ul. Artuzov, 50.

In the Donetsk area, from the positions of the 24th and 93rd mechanized brigades and the 57th motorized infantry brigade under the command of the war criminals of Hudz, Bryzhinsky and Mishanchuk, 120 and 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers, anti-aircraft guns, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms were used and fired, including large-caliber, by settlements: Staromikhaylovka, Zhabichevo, Trudovsk, Yakovlevka and the area of ​​the airport of Donetsk.

In total, in this area, the enemy fired 24 rounds with a 82 mm caliber weapon.

In the Mariupol area, militants of the 79th Airborne Brigade under the command of the war criminal Kurach used 120 and 82 mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns and small arms fired at areas of Sakhanka and Kominternovo settlements. In total, in this direction, the enemy fired Caliber 120 and 82 mm for nearly 40 minutes.

The enemy’s weapon emplacements were repressed by return fire from weapons not prohibited by the Minsk Agreements by DPR militias.

Losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine consisted of three killed and four wounded.

There are no casualties among the personnel of the People’s Militia.

A total of 102 attacks on areas of 22 settlements of the Republic using mortars of the 120 and 82 mm caliber variety, anti-tank systems, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms were recorded last week.

Last week, Ukrainian forces focused their aggressive actions on the destruction of civilian infrastructure. As a result of attacks from the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a civilian car was damaged, 17 houses were partially destroyed.

In addition, the militants of the 93rd brigade twice in a week used a 120-mm mortar to shell their targets. Vasilievka, as well as the area of ​​the gas station near the first exit for the Yuzhnodonbassky water main, was fired on during the change of the guard.

As a result of shelling the pipelines and powerlines at Sakhanka were damaged.

Unfortunately, as a result of the heinous attacks from the Ukrainian armed gangs, fulfilling their duty, four of our heroes were killed.

As a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 17 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

All information with photo and video materials will be sent to representatives of international organizations located in the Republic, as well as transferred to the General Prosecutor’s Office for criminal cases.

In the course of the monitoring of the established storage areas for the allotted heavy weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the OSCE observers missed 62 122-mm self-propelled howitzers “Gvozdika”, 40 152-mm self-propelled howitzers “Acacia”, 21 Grad MLRS, 86 tanks, nine 122-mm towed howitzers “ Frog, 67 120-mm mortars and 15 “Rapier” anti-tank guns.

FRN notes – how did the OSCE conveniently ‘miss’ these?

It is safe to say that these heavy weapons were covertly shipped to units deployed directly near the line of contact.

In addition, according to the information we have, Naev, the commander of the occupying forces operation, ordered that the OSCE Mission’s personnel should not be allowed into the area of ​​heavy weapons in order to avoid accusations of violating the Minsk agreements from the international community.

Despite the measures taken by the Ukrainian occupation forces for the preservation of weapons and ammunition in the RAV warehouses, illicit arms trafficking remains at a high level.

According to available information, on February 22, the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General of the Army V. Muzhenko ordered a strengthening of the protection and defense of the arsenals, bases and warehouses of the RAV in the area of ​​the punitive operation.

Estimated data measures taken in connection with the use on February 21 of ammunition at the 44th arsenal in the Rivne region. It is noteworthy that this arsenal was planned to be checked for accounting and storage of ammunition and the fire occurred the day before the commission’s arrival.

As a result of the inspection, mass theft of weapons and ammunition from the warehouses of rocket and artillery weapons was revealed.

Only in the Mariupol area in the zone of responsibility of the 79th brigade, a shortage of 4 rocket complexes, 12 large-caliber machine guns and 22 AK-74s was revealed. On this fact, the military prosecutor’s office has already initiated 7 criminal cases.

Over the past week, there have been continued cases of genocide of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on both sides of the demarcation line. So, on February 23, as a result of a car bombing at the checkpoint “Yelenovka”, two civilians were killed and another was seriously injured.

On February 24th, militants from the 3rd battalion of the 24th mechanized brigade of firearms wounded resident in the area of Marinka, who was subsequently taken to the hospital in Donetsk.

On February 25th, in Mariupol, a group of servicemen from the Pravy Sektor, while intoxicated, crashed into a postal kiosk on a vehicle, causing the seller to be injured.

On February 27th, Ukrainian armed forces opened fire on the Donetsk filter station.

An employee at the station came under attack, who, hearing the shots and the whistling of bullets, managed to hide in a shelter and was not injured. According to the available information, the fire was conducted on the chlorination workshop with the aim of its destruction or damage in order to create a local ecological disaster.

The capriciousness of the Ukrainian military in relation to residents on the territory controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine reached such a scale that it forced human rights activists to open the “Information” hotline for victims of arbitrary and capricious crimes committed on the public by soldiers while in uniform.

Over 10 months, more than 5,000 calls with complaints of corruption, intimidation and beatings have already been recorded. And this is only the category of residents who are not afraid of revenge from the security forces, believing in Ukrainian justice.

But judging by the increase in the number of complaints, the Ukrainian justice is in criminal conspiracy with the command of “OOS”, which in every way tries to demonstrate its positive image among the population as presidential elections fast approach.

Cases of the genocide of the population of Ukraine are also recorded by members of the OSCE Mission.

Thus, in its official report noted the fact of receiving fragmentation wounds by three civilians in the area near Grodovka, who went into the woods for firewood and were struck by an explosive device.

It is noted that the mine warning signs were missing. Thus, there is another fact of criminal activity of the commanders of the Ukrainian armed formations, who give orders for the installation of minefields in the places of residence of their own citizens.

The headquarters of the occupying forces continues to misinform the public on the fact of the number of combat losses. So, according to the headquarters, three people died and eight soldiers were wounded in a week.

According to our data, fourteen died and twenty-four Ukrainian punishers were wounded. And this is not the final number, but so-far confirmed data.

Due to the low moral and psychological state of the personnel and to raise their prestige, the “OOS” headquarters began to actively involve specialists in information and psychological operations, who recommended publishing the feats of their dead so-called heroes and presenting to them some posthumous awards.

However, for some reason it does this selectively. But what about the recently killed and wounded in the area near Shirokino? Military servicemen from the tactical group of the 73rd Maritime Special Purpose Center, captain-lieutenant Roman Mokryakov, first section 1 article Oleg V. Grechka, senior sergeant Andrei Mikhailovich Laptev, sergeant Arkady Alexandrovich Lebedev, soldier of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade Ivonyak Evgeny Vladimirovich and others are not recognized.

According to the command of the headquarters of “OOS”, these soldiers are not worthy of awards, as they spoil the statistics of losses.

While carried out by information and psychological operations, the propaganda to improve the image of the command does not bring the expected fruits. According to the information we have, as well as from the words of the prisoners, the Ukrainian units do not want war and fully understand the absurdity of everything that is happening in the Donbass.

And only the top commanders and nationalist units are interested in continuing the conduct of hostilities for the purpose of personal enrichment and to please their “chocolate king”.

The Department of People’s Militia of the DPR, together with the international volunteer group Moscow-Donbass, this week have not left the youngest residents of the Republic without gifts. For the kindergarten new children’s bunk beds were delivered to Stepanovka.

This week, bilateral command and staff exercises were held with units of the DPR to work out questions of the actions of troops in defense and countering the enemy.