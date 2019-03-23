FLORES: Yellow Vests – INTO THE STORM – Creating a Post-Replacement Paradigm

The scenes depicted in ‘Into the Storm, The Heart of a Popular Revolution’ are not scenes from the prescient film ‘Children of Men‘, though they very well could be from its prequel. ‘Children of Men‘ appears to be the precognitively derived sequel to the Yellow Vest Protests. What interesting times we are living in.

Contrary to Anglophone presentations depicting the great replacement theory as a fringe theory, the great replacement theory is viewed as an accurate description of the present situation in France by a considerable number of French people. ‘Children of Men‘ depicts future events wherein a perfect storm of ecologic, political, epidemiologic and economic catastrophes combine to produce global destabilization.

In France it is visible in the film as well; that a part of this senseless chaos is a bloody stalemate war between jihadists fighting french nationals. Regardless of one’s views of Islam, immigration, or elements of the Yellow Vest protests – which should not be understood as chiefly Islamophobic, but rather socio-political in nature – it is a matter of key import that a significant number of French people find the general theory of the Great Replacement to be more credible than not.

It is quite noteworthy to us that the alleged Christchurch shooter is said to have written a manifesto entitled the Great Replacement, and that the Atlantic Council – the media wing of NATO which has promoted open-border policy within EU vectors – was first to point out through its Washington Post vehicle on the same day of the attack, as if they had been ready for it, that the Great Replacement theory of Renaud Camus was, in their editorial opinion, likely to have inspired the alleged shooter. As we noted in our prior write-ups on this event, these are aimed at painting with a very broad brush, and convicting current and potential activists with the pre-crime of association by notional abstraction.

The troublesome introduction of pre-crime prevention is necessarily a product of the techno-industrial leviathan which we face in our every day lives. It forces conscientious objectors to the war upon our lives, to respond not by acquiescence, but by resistance based upon the principles of non-aggression. It means that each of us willing to make a difference must become Political Soldiers, as the Yellow Vests have shown and are showing.

This brings us to an age old truth – people are only responsible for their own words and advocacy, not what others do with their own misunderstandings, and less what third parties still will make unfounded accusations about. For Renaud Camus himself openly and clearly denounced the NZ terrorism immediately.

Renaud Camus has always called for political mobilization of civil society, through constitutional forces, never through murder, violence, terrorism, or intimidation. The evidence can be found at the end of his propaganda narrative, visible here:

If you found that compelling, good. This is how propaganda is done when done well. At the same time, it creates ideological traps, which lead towards a false view of history and the present situation.

There are some narrative problems in Camus’ own understanding of history, falling into the area of romanticism and logical inconsistencies. But in uncovering the problems in Renaud Camus’ tract, we can perhaps educe a better understanding of how to manage a very real crisis. You’ll note that he speaks of the ‘greatest crisis in 15 centuries of French history’ – for those unfamiliar, this is a reference perhaps to the Hunnic invasion of Gaul in 451, but it can also refer to the Christianization of the Franks after 496 (!). But are these really crises in the meta-historical sense, or just a part of the quilt which is French (like any other) people’s history?

So multiple problems arise – the Hungarians have perfectly well integrated the Asian invasion by the Huns, into their national narrative which is today European, which included the pre-Hunnic Alanic and Gothic populations among others.

Camus takes the concept of a people’s history, and reifies it into a single living entity, as a single being, wherein other streams that in fact create the quilt are instead relegated to the status of foreign living entities that threaten the first. But the first, in the case of France, as the case of Hungary, is not the first. For Gothic tribes, and Alanic tribes who peopled Hungary were also of the east, having settled only several centuries before, according to mainstream historical accounts. The Gothic Franks only begin to invade and ‘replace’ the population of what is today France, in the three to four centuries following Christ. And yet Alanic tribes were Iranic. The origins of Goths remains a debate, with Teutonic and Sarmatian/Armenic theories raising substantive points in their own respects. But they are not from ‘France’.

Likewise, the Gaulish peoples – Celtae, Aedui, Arveni, Senones, Sequani, Carnutes are peoples were that were ultimately ‘replaced’ by the Gothic Franks. And yet it is not accurate to say ‘replaced’ when in reality these populations mixed.

But no real-living people were injured in the French mythopoesis of its own history. So Camus’ line – clearly taken from the film ‘The Matrix‘, where some history in France may go on but it will no longer be ‘French’ history, is a forecast which is neither obvious nor established.

Religious syncretism will, in our view, ultimately be what any sovereignty-based French deep-state will have to develop, but this will come only when France is free of trans-Atlantic and usurious forces. What we find today in French Catholicism among nationalists, is a strong neo-pagan thread, and this neo-pagan thread still professes itself as ‘culturally Catholic’. Meanwhile it is understood that Catholicism was brought to France through Roman conquest, the conquest over the pagan Gauls. But they remained Gauls, until conquered by the Franks. Gauls in the 3rd century were already in the process of being Christianized by the Gaulic Church controlled by Rome, when they were conquered by the Pagan Franks, who in turn began to accept Christianity starting in a serious way with Clovis I in 496. So the problems begin to pile.

And yet in French mythopoetic processes, we nevertheless are confronted with the fact that France’s story today integrates its pre-Christian past into legitimizing its Christian, its Gaullic past into legitimizing its Frankish, and then to its secular, increasingly Islamic present. But there are few French Catholics who either respect Vatican II, or today’s Pope, French are Catholics by way of convention and tradition, culture, but are not proponents of the scandals or doctrinal proscriptions that trouble the Vatican today. The very religious French Catholics respect the position of the papacy, and by extension and nominally the Pope as a symbol, but not the occupants of the Vatican since Vatican II.

Ultimately it is possible that French Catholicism will have to go some way analogous to Eastern Orthodoxy, insofar as they will have to adopt its view of Apostolic succession. In short this means the establishment of a French Patriarch, and that New French Catholicism be evangelical and Chrislamic. Chrislam in future France will be a necessary religious-ideological construction to weave into France’s future mythopoetic process, where in the Prophet Mohammed is understood as a Christian Crusader against Saracens and Zoroastrian Persians. It will be discovered that much of the Koran is identical to pre-Islamic scripture found in deutero-canonical Eastern Orthodoxy.

- Advertisement -

What will not happen is any secularization of Muslims populations – religious radicalism increases among second generation French of MENA region descent, which has been established in numerous studies. Moreover, Islamicist radicalism occurs in high numbers from indigenous French converts to Islam. This speaks strongly to the global process of desecularization.

This is because liberal democracies based in consumerist/commodity lifestyle do not provide enough of the most heart-feeling population a significantly meaningful narrative.

In this way, ‘replacement’ can be understood different;y, exposed for its flaws, and the opportunism inherent in the promotion of the ‘Clash of Civilizations‘ narrative can be placed into day-light.

But this will mean that France will require a narrative-driven raison d’être beyond capitalism, liberalism, and consumer-commodity culture.

FRN strongly encourages readers to view the phenomenal non-narrative documentary ‘Into the Storm, The Heart of a Popular Revolution’, which is viewable in the below after this text.

FRN has hitherto only reported on the major moments and events surrounding the Yellow Vest protest, but we will be launching more in depth coverage of this historic moment in French history.

FRN has happy to announce our exclusive access to Yellow Vest activists, whom you may recognize from their participation in the Donbass revolution as well. Will this prove Russia’s interference in France’s democratic process? FRN knows the public is inoculated from those state department talking points. The reality is that true Political Soldiers, like those who joined International Brigades in the Donbass, like Texas Bentley or the lads from Unite Continental, are willing to fight the Atlanticist Leviathan both at home, and abroad. The struggle against the globalists and their usurious capitalist mode of exploitation, is an international struggle, where the people of all nations have a shared interest in protecting their right to self determination.

To help us realize this, where we will be publishing in depth interviews from Yellow Vest activists opposed to the Macron enforced Brussels dictatorship, we’d find it a sign that we would be meeting your expectations in so doing if you ‘vote’ for this through our paypal.

Atlanticist media has already been trying to pain the events in France as influenced either by Russia or by ‘far right’ extremists. It is true that pockets of activists have drawn in support from the far right and also the communist and anarchist left. But it has been impossible for the Atlanticist powers through their Sorosesque vehicles to successfully operationalize ‘Antifa’ formations against the Yellow Vests. As FRN explains in the deep psychology of organized social movements, the vast majority of activists and participants genuinely believe they are operating without any organizational body above them, out of their sight. This means that anarchists in France have also participated in the Yellow Vest movements, as has the communist left.

What has been clearly expressed in France, is that politics has moved beyond ‘left and right’, and has been rightly oriented as a just people versus unjust power politics.

At the same time, the science of popular revolts has taken some evolutionary steps. The science of both genuine and illegitimate revolts is the same, and it is a mistake to confuse the methods that are necessary for success, for the desirability of the outcomes.

This means we have seen an increase in the sophistication of the Yellow Vest leaders and organizers, who have to cope with the state’s use of Agent Provocateurs .

Because the use of Agent Provocateurs is inevitable, and they can be operationalized from both far right and far left sectors based originally on the US’s leave-behind army of Gladio Operatives, it is important that organizers successfully pre-frame events they are going to see, and in so doing successfully inoculate the public. Therefore, what would otherwise be seen as the legitimate use of force by the state against provocations, the use of provocateurs by the state to legitimate a crack-down by the very same state is already forecasted and built into the Yellow Vest organizers plans from the start.

This is turning the Color Revolution tactic used historically by Atlanticist powers, in on itself – legitimate movements must use the science and technology of organizing, deployment, planning, message control, public relations, and related logistical and tactical concerns, in order to find success.

FRN’s parent organization, the public accessible, non governmental think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies, considers it a success of our own work that the science of revolutions is being better explained and exposed to citizens of respective countries at large, for this will both educate them about how to identify these tactics when used against the interests of people, raise the level of discourse and lead to an abandonment of naive or idealistic conceptions of popular uprisings, and therefore better prepare future leaders of genuine popular uprisings about what will need to be done, how to do it, and the stark realities involved.

“I take you with me in this totally incredible day, where the chaos mixes with the hope, attending an extraordinary violence, in immersion, but also through the specter of my objective, to revive this day which will remain in the history as one of the most violent of the Yellow Vests movement.”