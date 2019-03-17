Facebook Operationalizes New Zealand Terrorism: FB Uses Tragedy as Pretext for Further Censorship and Integration with Police

PALO ALTO, California – Facebook employees removed over 1.5 million videotapes posted on social networks that captured the terrorist attack in Christchurch New Zealand.

This was admitted in a statement by the official representative of Facebook, Mia Garlick, as 1.2 million videos were deleted at the download stage.

She also stressed that employees of Facebook continue to work in this direction and, in particular, block other edited versions of the video as well.

The administration of the social network promptly blocked accounts on Facebook and Instagram of a person who, according to the authorities, opened fire in Christchurch.

In addition, social networks also has been deleting as many possible posts and messages made by people who FB claims support the actions of the offender, or who raise questions about the veracity of the official account, and furthermore are cooperating with the law enforcement agencies in A5 countries. Several arrests have already been made, including a man in Britain who posted on Facebook his views, which Facebook determined were supportive of the terrorist attack.

Moreover, FB (Facebook) has introduced additional layers of automated screening. This will prohibit some users, based on location, from posting “images, symbols, names or quotes associated” with the New Zealand terrorist attack. Problematically, this includes references to a score of historical figures dating back hundreds of years, which citizens, historians, students, and people with casual interest in history would want to refer to on social networks, for any number of reasons not related to terrorism or political extremism.

This creates the potential for Facebook employees, themselves now facing higher-than-average rates of suicide and depression, to lead law enforcement agencies in various jurisdictions to open investigations – leading up to arrest – of Facebook users for posting images, symbols, or making references to the names or quotes associated with the New Zealand terrorist attack. These seem to refer to names and historical references of figures painted on the sides and ammunition clips of the guns allegedly used in the terrorist attack.

The attack on visitors to two mosques in Christchurch and its suburb of Lynwood in New Zealand occurred on March 15th. The terrorist allegedly shot this on camera and broadcast the video on the web.

Fifty people, including women and children, are claimed as victims of the attack , another 48 are said to have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The authorities of New Zealand called the incident a terrorist act, done by a clear supporter of ultra-right views. One of the perpetrators of the attack is said to be 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant.