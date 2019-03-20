European Commission Fines Google € 1.49 Bln in Antitrust Law Case

BRUSSELS – The European Commission (EC) has fined the US corporation Google to the tune of € 1.49 billion for violating EU antitrust rules. This was reported on March 20 in the EC press release .

“Google has abused its market dominance by imposing a number of restrictions on contracts with third-party websites that did not allow Google’s competitors to place their ads on these websites,” the report says.

This is not the first penalty that the European Commission imposes on the company. Experts expect more of these kinds of fines to come, which in effect serve as a form of additional taxation. Google execs use a combination of lawfare (legal warfare) and pressure politics on EU countries in order to avoid various forms of taxation.

In July 2018, Google was obliged to pay € 4.34 billion. The essence of the claim was that the corporation established licensing conditions for its Android operating system, thus giving priority to its own online search services and infringing the rights of competitors.

A year earlier, the EC fined Google € 2.4 billion on charges of abuse of a dominant position in the Internet search engine market.

Likewise, Moscow City Court ruled against Google in a suit by publisher “Eksmo.” The corporation was ordered to block access to the pages on which literary works were posted in violation of the company’s copyright. Also, Google was ordered to cover the costs of the publishing house. This is the second time that a decision has been made in Russia against the corporation for copyright infringement