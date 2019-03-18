Christchurch Attack Decoded: A Manifestation of Israel’s Master Plan to Orchestrate War between the Muslim and Christian World

Editor’s note and Trigger Warning – This material may not be suitable for individuals with averse reactions to officially unapproved views on the Christchurch Massacre. Do not read further if materials that provide other-than-official reading of the facts are prohibited in your community or legal jurisdiction.

It is the editorial view of FRN that this tragic event occurred.

A free and open society requires the broadest possible debate on the biggest questions of the day, and means that the exercise of speech as a right, not a privilege – and not simply over trivial matters but necessarily over the most controversial. FRN is committed to publishing a range of various opinions provided they are thoughtful and provide various insights, and do not contain any incitement to illegal or unethical activity. Please see our open submissions policy above the masthead. FRN has not fact-checked this piece, nor otherwise edited it, we bear no responsibility for claims made herein, and should be read as an analytic think-piece with the given author’s own narrative framework. We happily publish it in the name of a robust discussion, academic freedom, and the exercise of speech – for research and educational purposes only. If you find factual errors in this piece to the extent that the piece presents a legal or contractual issue, and you represent a duly vested or credentialed authority, please contact us using the information in the contact section above the masthead. The views expressed in this piece are not the views of FRN, its team, editorial board, or other contributing or regular writers. As always, use the comments section as your free speech area – J. Flores, EiC.

By Sabtain Ahmed Dar –

Sabtain Ahmed Dar is a Pakistan-based political analyst and a research fellow at the Department of Political Science, Punjab University. He specializes in Pakistan affairs and geopolitics, specifically the US strategy in the Middle East and South Asia. He also writes for Fort Russ News and his analysis can also be found at the public portal of the Belgrade based Center for Syncretic Studies.





Introduction

The terrorist attack on Muslims by a white supremacist terrorist has resulted into more depression and confusion among the people. It is time to explain this subject critically to eliminate uncertainty about what is happening at the global level in the context of white supremacist terrorism. If decoded and analyzed properly, the signs and symbols involved in this attack are not only mysterious but also provide links about the involvement of those of are benefiting from the war on terrorism and other radical ideologies resulting into the more division among the people. With uncertainty among the masses there is one thing which is plain and clear to the casual eye; that this terrorist attack is an act to incite violence among the Christian and the Muslim world.

Firstly, why would an Australian white supremacist terrorist would go all the way to New Zealand and choose a city named “CHRIST-CHURCH” to attack “MUSLIMS”? There is no coincidence involved here; it was a carefully planned operation to send a clear message to the Muslims. According to the first investigative report by the New Zealand authorities there are no international agencies involved in the attack. But if one carefully and logically raises the question that who will benefit if there is more division and hatred among the Muslims and the Christian countries?

A: The Zionists. With that being said, it must be clear to the readers that not all “Jews” conform to the principles and the ideology of Zionism and not all “White People” in the world comply with the manifesto of “White Supremacists”. The current anarchy in between the masses is the result of a global campaign based on “divide and conquer strategy” being implemented by the Zionists for their New World Order to rule the world from Jerusalem. This article will attempt to prove this point by the use of decoding signs and symbols.

According to my thesis, this terrorist act is part and parcel and a manifestation of the long planned master plan to divide the Christian and Muslim world to the advantage of the Zionists. The covert nature of state-sponsored terrorism and secrecy involved at the international level must not restrict the analysts to provide new knowledge into the field of international relations. An investigative attempt with logically deducted questions coupled with the ability of reading signs and symbols is all what the analysts need to decode state-sponsored terrorism.

Odin: God of “White Supremacists” and the Cosmic War between Good and Evil

Brenton Tarrant before leaving for the attack left a message online on 8chan saying; “it is time to do something practical… if I did not come back safely… I will meet you in Valhalla”. Q: What is Valhalla? A: In mythology, Valhalla (Hall of the Slain) is a majestic, enormous hall located in Asgard, ruled over by the god Odin. Those who die in combat travel to Valhalla upon death.

If we talk about in the context of Jewish kabbalah (based on Egyptian mythology), Odin is KETHER of KABBALAH, also known as Wotan (Father of the Gods) and the Father of the “Glorious Dead”. In Hindu scriptures a deity Shiva is also known as the “God of the Death”. In Egyptian mythology “God Anubis” is also known as the “God of the Dead”. Anubis is the son of “Goddess ISIS”, ISIS does not represent the Islamic Civilization in the Middle-east the acronym “ISIS” is itself a sign for those who can see beyond the veils that there is a cosmic war going on in between the Good and Evil. Who decided the acronym for the so-called Islamic State? According to me, those who have created the ISIS project in the Middle-east are mocking the one-eyed people whose heart have been corrupted and eyes are blinded through deceit and lies by the Zionists. It should be noted here that the modern freemasonry and Talmudic-Judaism followed by the Zionists is based on the satanic Egyptian mythology and worship the same Egyptian gods.

In many engravings God Odin is represented with a single eye. Odin doesn’t hesitate and sacrifices one of his eyes to be able to drink from the fountain of wisdom. He discovers ineffable things and obtains Wisdom (Mastery), but he needs more: to obtain power over life and death in an attempt to reject the notion of judgement and afterlife. In Christianity and Islam this one eyed deity is known as “Anti-Christ” and “Al-Messiah Al Dajjal”. The role of Dajjal and Anti-Christ in Christianity and Islam is to corrupt the heart of true religion of the Lord most high and deceive the people into deep materialism based on Satanism. The truth of the matter is that these satanic secret societies have infiltrated and manipulated the true heart of Christianity replacing truth with falsehood based on evil mythological scriptures to perpetrate the evil agenda of Satan.

When Brenton Tarrant was brought by police during a court hearing he was noticed by everyone making a so-called “Okay Sign”; it must be clear that he was not making an okay sign rather making “666- the sign of the Satan (Odin)”. One of the secrets of signs and symbols used in Satanism is “Secrecy”. According to me “Secrecy” is the religion of Satanism. Because Satan operates in secrecy; as it is said; “the greatest trick the devil ever pulled was to convince the world that he does not exist”. Because if the people led to believe that the Satan exists; they will also come to the conclusion that God also exists and his divinely ordained messages are true.

Brenton was also found carrying three lockets during the attack; those lockets have insignia of “Order of the Black Sun”. If you take twelve “Swastikas” and merge them into a one diagram it becomes the symbol of the order of the Black Sun. Swastikas is used as a symbol by the Nazis (Third Reich), Zionists and Brahman-Hindus (RSS-BJP) to represent their fascist evil ideology and pride. Readers must not be surprised about those on social media who applauded the terrorist activity of Brenton Tarrant. This is a proof of an invisible cosmic war in the language of signs and symbols. The plain meaning of Swastika in so-called sacred geometry is “As above, So Below”; which means it is a sign of the allegiance in between those who live above the surface of the earth and those who live underneath the earth (the Valhalla – The slain hall (hell) of the dead who died fighting for their cause). But a deeper meaning of Swastika in the context of the study of Bible and Quran reveals that it is a sign of “Sun” and allegiance in between the Humans (who rejected the true message of Lord most high) and the Satan. Swastika if converted into triangular shape becomes what we commonly known as the six pointed so-called Star of David on the flag of Israel. This six pointed star has nothing to do with Prophet David (peace be upon him) it is merely a satanic symbol to mock the prophet of Lord Most High.

In a nutshell, the earth has changed… one can feel it in the water… one can feel it the air. The man has rejected to submit himself to the word of Lord Most High. Sovereignty no longer comes from the Lord; Man has become sovereign. Man himself has become God; and when man attempts to become God his words also becomes Godly. This is the prime reason behind the current anarchy in human knowledge of modern civilization because we have rejected the “Divine Law” as a principle to function in the society and formed our own Laws based on our own vested interests. Therefore, humans have fall a prey to Satan and his schemes since the beginning of history. This is the prime reason behind groups in the world order who have either unintentionally or intentionally sided with Evil; resultantly destroying the natural order of peace.

“The Great Replacement Manifesto” Decoded

The credibility of this document is still questionable but “The Great Replacement” a 78-page document written by the alleged killer of almost 50 Muslims in Christchurch contains poetry and illustrations which provides a catechism about the sinister intentions of its author, as if to preempt the usual questions that follow atrocities of this kind. I was able to read the whole document before it was taken down by the authorities from the internet. Certain lines are written in an ironic, messing-with-you tone, but they are easy to detect if one is aware of the study of signs and symbols in the international relations. Not all manifestos and ideological documents are this mediocre or written in such a repulsively casual tone. For instance; “Q: You are a bigot, racist, xenophobe, islamophobe, Nazi, Mossad agent, fascist! Brenton Answer: Compliments will get you nowhere.” Brenton wishes to hasten a civilizational war. His model is Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian neckbeard who murdered 77 people, mostly liberal teens at an island retreat, in 2011 and Oswald Mosley (overtly a leader of British Union of Fascists during the inter-war period and covertly a freemason who worked for the Zionists to Second World War).

The civilization that most offends him is Islam, because of its so-called attempt to colonize the West through immigration. He hates those Muslims who are peaceful; he hates those who are not white. “The unarmed invader is far more dangerous to our people than the armed invader,” he says. “We have no real idea on how to deal with them, we are unable to attack them or fend them off in any meaningful way.” He is ideological but satanic like Breivik, and comes close to denying that he is even Christian, his locket showing the insignia of the “Order of the Black Sun” (a satanic secret society) is a proof that he is not a Christian.

The Great Manifesto resembles with the ideology of the ISIS and their operations against the Muslims in the Middle-east. Both “White Supremacists terrorists” and “ISIS terrorists” are ideologically driven to kill everyone in their way who does not conform to their radical ideologies. Even if we reject the notion that they are being secretly armed, funded and aided by the Zionists to wage deceptive hybrid warfare against the peaceful people; they are indirectly or unintentionally implementing their strategy of divide and conquer.

Christchurch Suspect Sent a Symbolic Message to Turkey and Pakistan

Authorities in Bulgaria, Turkey, Croatia and some journalist in Pakistan have confirmed that Brenton Tarrant, 28, had been to their countries in 2016-18. Hungarian counterterrorism authorities also suggested that Tarrant had visited but revealed no other information, and local media in Bosnia reported a 2017 trip there. While the details of Tarrant’s travels are sketchy, authorities in those countries said they are investigating his movements and any contacts he might have had with local people.

The countries who attacked Muslim Syria but defending Muslims in New Zealand are pure Hypocrites, real Perpetrators. His soundtrack as he drove to the Christchurch mosque included a nationalist Serb song from the 1992-95 Bosnian war that tore apart Yugoslavia. The song glorifies Serbian fighters and former Bosnian Serb political leader Radovan Karadzic — the man jailed at the United Nations war crimes tribunal in The Hague for genocide and other war crimes against Bosnian Muslims. The gunman’s rifles contained the names of legendary Serbs and Montenegrins who fought against the 500-year rule of the Muslim Ottomans in the Balkans, written in the Cyrillic alphabet used by the two Orthodox Christian nations.

The western media claim about Brenton being psychopath is far from truth and an attempt to stop the masses to raise questions which are still unanswered. It was a carefully planned operation and was a deep-ideological driven attack to send clear message to the Islamic civilization. Turkey is one of the last powerful Muslim nations in the contemporary world. Recently, Turkey has successfully protected its borders from the Zionist-led “Kurdistan Project” which was aimed at Balkanizing Iraq, Syria and Turkey.

According to me, the message is clear to Turkey in the context of the work for “Neo-Ottoman Empire” in the aftermath of the end of “Treaty of Lausanne” in 2023. This neo-ottoman empire project is allegedly being sponsored by the CIA to balkanize the Asia Minor and Eastern Europe to restore former Ottoman territories. In reality, it is merely a scheme by the Zionists to engage Turkey into new wars against the orthodox Christians and repeat the history of wars of 18th and 19th century in between the Ottomans and the orthodox Christian civilization in Eastern Europe. So readers should not be surprised in future if they read the news of Muslims attacking the Churches or Christians attacking the Mosques in Asia Minor or Eastern Europe. The future conflicts in between Turkey and Easter European countries are part of the Zionist strategy of fomenting wars between the Christian and Muslim world.

Erdogan is of aware of this coming anarchy this is why he was portrayed as a dictator of the Muslim world. Erdogan played an intelligent double game with the US and Israel by overtly acting against Syria and covertly sustained Bashar Al Assad. He not only destroyed the Zionist scheme to overthrow Assad but also destroyed the Ralph Peters “Blood Borders Strategy”. Most of the analyst of study only the face value of a political development will not believe this; but I will leave you two hints here “the secret lies in the surprising resignation of “Ahmet Davutoğlu” in 2016 and later in the artificially created “Turkish Lira Crisis” in 2018.

As far as Pakistan is linked, Brenton Tarrant before leaving for the attack said “Remember Lads subscribe to PewDiePie (YouTube Channel)”. Felix Kjellberg, alias PewDiePie is not the name you would normally link to a terrorist attack or extremist behavior of any kind, but why would Brenton said subscribe to PewDiePie? These far right extremists and recruiters talk from definite statements to ironic references. Few days ago during the Pakistan-India tensions over the issue terrorism in Kashmir, Felix uploaded a video showing his support to Pakistan after Indian T-series (YouTube channel) announced to remove tracks of Pakistani singers from their channel.

There are reports from the Pakistani senior journalists such as Sabir Shakir and Zafar Halali that Pakistan may have an Israeli pilot in its custody after it shot down two Indian jets in Budgam, Kashmir. One of the jets with its pilots fell into Pakistan’s territory, it was reported earlier that two pilots have been arrested by Pakistan’s security forces. Brenton’s ironic statement before killing almost 50 Muslims (including Pakistanis) clearly suggests that Brenton has sent a symbolic message to Pakistan. And the decoded message is loud and clear; “hand over the Israeli pilot or otherwise bear the consequences”.

If we talk about New Zealand, it is a peaceful country with a soft society living in harmony with the natural order. According to me, New Zealand was also deliberately framed into this terrorist activity to punish New Zealanders who voted recently at the United Nations against the United States’ move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Concluding Thoughts: The Zionist Master Plan and the Clash of Civilizations

The wars in the Middle-east are the wars for the state of Israel. The US strategy (influenced by Israel Lobby) of war and regime change in the Middle-east is eventually enhancing the security of the state of Israel at the expense of millions of Muslims being slaughtered and being displaced from their lands. I have been saying this for years that the issue of deceptive war on terrorism cannot be understand without studying the role of the Jews and its Talmudic ideology of wars against the goyim (non-Jews). Since 2001 they are at war with Islam. The war on terror is in reality is a war against Islam.

The migrants immigrating from the Middle-east to Europe and other continents are being framed by the Zionist controlled media as rapists and murderers to incite violence among Muslims and Christians living in harmony with each other. A division or civil war between Christians and Muslims in Europe put the Zionist Jews (who controls the power structure Israel today) into strategic advantage. Thus, simultaneously serves their objective of disintegrating Europe Union back to the point of balance of power system. A balance of power system in Europe is essential for the Zionists to foment future wars for not only profits but also for their Middle-east project. I will be no surprised if European Union gets disintegrated in the next 10 years. Therefore, framing Muslim refugees as rapist and murderers is part of their strategy of predictive-programming to foment future conflicts and wars.

The studies and researches in top global universities on the subject “Clash of Civilizations” have been deliberately funded and aided by them. The “Order out of Chaos” has been long planned by the Zionists. But the question arises why would Zionists want a clash of civilization? A: The current map and the security arrangement of the Middle-east do not allow Israel to expand its territory to complete its biblical mission of “Greater Israel” (From Nile to Euphrates). Thus, a civilizational clash upon the Middle-earth is required to redraw the map of the Middle-east to the advantage of the state of Israel. Surprisingly, the war objectives of ISIS, White supremacist terrorists, Hindutva and Zionists are in complete harmony with each other to initiate a “Clash of Civilization”.

The failure of the ISIS in the Middle-east will not put an end to the complete ISIS project. The start of a new mode of hybrid war is around the corner, where we will see ISIS fighting against the White Supremacists terrorists around the globe, resulting into more anarchy and chaos in the world. The spread of ISIS militants from Levant to South Asia and from South Asia to Far East leaves plenty of clues for the investigators. The security agencies who work for the cause of the Zionists have made ISIS a global phenomenon. Both of them will work as pawns for the global domination of the Zionists and their New World Order or as they say “Order out of Chaos”.