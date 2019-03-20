BREXIT? Putin Offers British Companies Easier Path in Russian Development Projects

MOSCOW – British companies can participate in the implementation of national projects in Russia, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with representatives of the business circles of the United Kingdom on Wednesday, March 20th. These meetings come as England deliberates its best possible path towards an exit from the EU, voted for by the public in a referendum.

The head of state said that as part of the national projects, Russia plans for the investment of hundreds of billions of dollars in the development of the most important sectors of the economy and social sphere, which Britain is invited to have a part of. He noted that their implementation will not only accelerate the growth of the country, but also open up significant business opportunities, including foreign ones.

“I want to emphasize that we in the Russian Federation are doing everything necessary to ensure that our investors, partners and friends feel most comfortable on the Russian market and do not experience excessive administrative burdens,” TASS quoted Putin as saying.

According to the President of Russia, despite the fact that relations between Moscow and London are not in the best position right now, such meetings help determine the issues of interaction with foreign partners in various areas, as well as understand what concerns the representatives of foreign business in Russia.

The head of state thanked the head of British Petroleum, Robert Dudley, for the initiative to hold such a meeting and invited representatives of British business circles to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2019), which will be held from the 6th to 8th of June.

At the end of November last year, Russia cities were named among the most favored by foreign businessmen. Thus, German entrepreneurs, in addition to Moscow and St. Petersburg, most actively visit Yekaterinburg, while the French prefer Novosibirsk.