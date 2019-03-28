BREAKING: U.S Puppet Guaido Stripped of Post, Banned 15 Years from Holding Office
The self-proclaimed president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, intends to conduct “tactical actions” in the country on April 6 in order to overthrow the elected president, Nicolas Maduro . This was announced by the opposition through Twitter.
El 6 de abril serán las primeras acciones tácticas de la #OperaciónLibertad en todo el país. Ese día debemos estar listos, preparados y organizados, con los Comités de Ayuda y Libertad ya conformados.
¡El rescate de Venezuela está en nuestras manos!#VamosOperaciónLibertad pic.twitter.com/V20vpocV4w
— Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) March 27, 2019
“On this day, we should be ready and organized, with the aid and freedom committees already formed. Venezuela’s rescue is in our hands! ” Wrote Guaido.
In addition, he called on residents of the country to come out on March 30 to protest against the lack of social guarantees and to demand “an end to the usurpation of power.”
The political situation escalated in Venezuela in January after, during the protests, Guaido called himself the interim president of the country. He was supported by the United States and other countries, but many, including Russia, refused to recognize the oppositionist as the legitimate head of state.
It is likely that his being stripped of his position and the right to hold future office is connected to a major investigation into treason, sedition, and planning to illegally overthrow the government with the assistance of a foreign power.