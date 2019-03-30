BREAKING: Poroshenko Orders Militarization of Voting Stations, Deploys Special Forces to Ukraine’s Streets to ‘Protect Elections’

KIEV – Poroshenko has ordered officers of the SBU and the police special forces to take all polling stations in the country under their protection for tomorrow’s major election. This was reported on the website of the Ukrainian SBU, as well as on the international portal of the Rada. The news has also been criticized by opposition parties.

Additionally he ordered them to begin patrolling the streets of cities in Ukraine today, allegedly to ensure the smooth holding of presidential elections scheduled for tomorrow, March 31st. Poroshenko has been trailing in a distant third in objective/scientific national polling surveys, carried out repeatedly and by various polling agencies. His campaign strategists have been looking at ways to ensure he gets into a run-off scenario. It is estimated that he will need to ‘turn’ some 2 million votes to make that happen. With just hours until polls open tomorrow, there is wide speculation that the militarization of polling stations is connected to his last-ditch efforts to avoid being unseated.

Last December, in the wake of the Kerch Strait incident, Poroshenko pushed for a Martial Law resolution that would go for 90 days, leading right up to the election. Under Martial Law provisions, the president takes on wide powers to determine if political actors are engaged in subversive activities, as well as control over the media. The Rada appeared to have pushed back on this, and instead of 90 days nation-wide, he was granted 30 days and limited to areas in the east of the country near the break-away republics of Lugansk and Donetsk.