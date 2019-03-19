BREAKING: Kazakh President Nazarbayev Suddenly Resigns

ASTANA – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has just announced his resignation, in a move that was previously unforeseen. This comes after a political battle which came to the surface across the global information networks just in February, in which he stated then he would not be stepping down.

He proclaimed his resignation on live television and radio, on the air of the republic’s channels.

“I made a decision to terminate my powers as president, ” Interfax quotes his statement to the people .

The duties of the head of state before the elections will be performed by Parliament Speaker Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev.

In February, for the first time in the history of the country, Nazarbayev took advantage of Article 70 of the Constitution and dismissed the government because it “did not cope with its duties in due measure”. He signed a decree on the new cabinet. Askar Mamin was appointed Prime Minister of the country. This was met with resistance, and today’s sudden announcement appears at face value to be some problematic consequence of his dismissal of the government last month.

