BREAKING: Azerbaijan Deploys Military on Red-Alert to Armenian-held Karabakh Conflict Zone

BAKU – In a major development that will have far-reaching ramifications, the Azeri military has just deployed to the Karabakh conflict zone where the pro-Armenian military is active. In what began under the pretext of previously announced exercises set for today, March 11th, suddenly switched over to a Red-Alert status mid-exercise, declaring all command and control centers to be combat ready. Combat and reserve units were sent to the operational areas. This was reported by the press service of the Azeri Ministry of Defense of the Republic.

The regrouping of troops was carried out secretly and quickly, in accordance with the requirements of their organization. All movements of personnel and military equipment are regulated by the commandant’s service, they are added to the Azerbaijani military department.

It should be noted that the area of ​​“operational assignment” refers to the territory adjacent to the zone of the Karabakh conflict. It is known that on the western frontiers of Azerbaijan, in regions adjoining the line of contact with the Armenian troops, more than 70% of all personnel and offensive weapons of the army of the largest Transcaucasian republic are permanently stationed.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a disputed territory, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but most of the region is governed by the Republic of Artsakh (formerly named Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), a de facto independent state with Armenian ethnic majority established on the basis of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. Azerbaijan has not exercised political authority over the region since the advent of the Karabakh movement in 1988. Since the end of the Nagorno-Karabakh War in 1994, representatives of the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group on the region’s disputed status.

Significant is the fact that these are the first military exercises in Azerbaijan of such magnitude after a noticeable decrease in tension in the Karabakh conflict zone, reached, according to experts in Azerbaijan and Armenia, following three personal contacts (September 28 in Dushanbe, December 6 in St. Petersburg Petersburg and January 22 in Davos) between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan .

- Advertisement -

Russia has been offering various kinds of civilian, military, technological and economic support to both sides in this conflict.

During these hours the Armenian Prime Minister is in Nagorno-Karabakh, where on March 12th, under the chairmanship of the head of the Armenian government and the president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Bako Sahakyan, are to hold a meeting of the NKR National Security Council.

This dangerous and bold move demonstrates a belligerent Azerbaijan attempting to create new facts on the ground going into tomorrow’s talks.

This mobilization of the Azerbaijani army, was previously announced to go until March 15, with up to 10,000 personnel of the military personnel, up to 500 units of tanks, armored vehicles, including automobile and special equipment, up to 300 rocket and artillery installations of different caliber, and multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 20 units of army and front-line aviation for various purposes.

Now, the Azerbaijani troops will carry out the tasks of preparing an offensive operation, with preparations to attack pro-Armenian forces in several directions, establishing the opportunity to possibly break through their defense and defeat pro-Armenian military groups, as well as preparations to launch missile and artillery strikes against Armenian military and strategic targets located deep in Nagorno-Karabakh defenses, which are supported by Armenia. At the same time, the military has begun firing live rounds under the pretext of training in the use of new weapons systems. FRN will be following these developments closely.

*