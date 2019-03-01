Trending

EurasiaHeadline News

‘Avoid a Nuclear Exchange’ – Pakistan and India Look for Path to De-escalation

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,149

NEW DELHI  – The Indian Foreign Ministry believes that in order to de-escalate the current conflict in Kashmir, Pakistan must take the necessary actions against terrorist groups on its territory. On Friday, March 1st, this was told to an FRN source from the Indian Foreign Ministry.

The spokesman of the agency stressed that at the moment “the ball is in Pakistan’s court”, the source revealed. According to him, New Delhi denies its culpability in the escalation of the conflict in Kashmir. “Most other countries have expressed an understanding of our position,” said a Foreign Ministry official.

He added that India and Pakistan have sufficiently effective channels for dialogue, so the mediation of third parties in resolving the situation is not required.

- Advertisement -

Earlier today on March 1st, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmud Qureshi said that the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict between Pakistan and India could lead to the mutual destruction of two states .

The serious escalation of the ongoing tensions and conflict between India and Pakistan occurred after February 14th in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, an attack was carried out upon a column of Indian troops, when 45 people were killed. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the terrorists of the Jaish e Muhammad group, JeM.

On the night of February 26th, Indian aircraft attacked the largest militant camp near the city of Balakot in Pakistan. In response, Pakistan Air Force scrambled fighters, and Indian aircraft returned to the airspace of their country.

On February 27th, eight airplanes of the Indian Air Force and 24 Pakistani took part in an air battle over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1294 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments