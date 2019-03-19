Assad Takes Regional Offensive: Concretizes Syria-Iraq-Iran Anti-Terrorism Alliance

Editor’s note – Imagine having a time machine and going back to 2012, and being able to show this to any number of ‘Assad’s regime will collapse at any minute’ people at the time – J. Flores

DAMASCUS – Published on: Mar 19, 2019 @ 21:48 – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received a joint Iraqi-Iranian military delegations on Monday the 18th. These were comprised of the Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Armed Forces General Othman Al-Ghanimi. In addition were a number of military commanders from the two countries in the presence of Major General Ali Abdallh Ayoub, Deputy commander-in-Chief of the army and armed forces and defense Minister.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the current developments of the field situation in Syria and means of boosting coordination among the three countries to be positively reflected on the operational side of combating terrorism.

President al-Assad affirmed that the relation which gathers Syria with Iran and Iraq is strong that was enhanced during the duration of war as the blood of the Syrian, Iranian and Iraqi armed forces have mixed in the battle against terrorism and its mercenaries who are considered as a mere façade for the countries that support them.

The President added that this meeting is considered as a meeting for principles with which “our people are distinguished and we are proud of, most importantly, the dignity and sense of honor.. this meeting also reflects the same battle, trench and enemy.”

Maj.Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, for his part, stressed that the fight against terrorism and defending Syria is a defense for Iraq and Iran at the same time, as this terrorism poses threat to all these states and targets the region as a whole, adding that this requires the states and peoples of the region need to coordinate their efforts to combat terrorism and confront it.

In turn, Gen. Al-Ghanimi said that Iraq is deeply tied to Syria and Syria likewise to Iraq, adding that borders between the two countries were not and would not stand as an obstruction in front of the unity of the two brotherly peoples who share one history, geography, tradition and destiny.

He affirmed that the Iraqi forces will continue combating terrorism along the Syrian-Iraqi borders and are going ahead in coordination with the Syrian armed forces in dealing with terrorist gatherings in that region. It was noted that the finalization of the victory in Syria could create the space for a joint effort to help the people of Yemen from the Saudi aggression.

President al-Assad listened to a brief by Maj.Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Gen. Al-Ghanimi and Maj.Gen. Ayoub on the outcomes of their meeting, stressing the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation among the three countries in the interests of their common targets.