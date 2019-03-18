As seen in the Mexican press: “Adios, Guaido!”

Angel Guerra Cabrera, in Jornada

The aggression of foreign powers gives the peoples in revolution the possibility of raising their political consciousness and self-esteem, increasing their will and culture of resistance and affirming their ability to defeat very powerful enemies. Either they strengthen themselves against the intervention, or they are defeated by it and by the counterrevolution.

The Venezuelan people have been fueled by almost two decades of fierce hostility from the imperialism of the United States, its allies and lackeys. It has been attacked on multiple fronts such as economic war, media war, and electric war, in the context of continuous coup tactics and irregular, or hybrid warfare. But yet Venezuela has emerged victorious and with high morale after each attack.

The last two major attacks of the colonialist and neofascist government of Donald Trump against Venezuela have been a complete failure. But the gang of thugs in charge of the imperial policy towards Latin America and the Caribbean came to dream that the leadership of President Nicolás Maduro and the building of the Bolivarian revolution would implode on February 23, or that, in the worst case, it would implode as a result of the greater and more prolonged terrorist sabotage against the electro-energetic system of Venezuela. Or due to the two attacks together.

There is no doubt is that both aggressions have caused serious economic and human consequences to a population already subjected to the rigors of economic war and the stress generated by one of the most intense and prolonged campaigns of terrorism against a country.

We must insist on the considerable size of the victory of February 23, a feat of civil and military Chavism that united and cohesively prevented the introduction, with use of paramilitary and mercenary violence, of the so-called humanitarian aid, across the land borders.

Chavismo defeated a tremendous threat of violation of Venezuelan sovereignty by the United States, several European nations and the lackey governments of imperialism in our region.

The great blackout was planned and executed from the bowels of Yankee imperialism, although apparently with cooperation from within the Venezuelan electrical system, and the modus operandi during those days.

The previous ones of the neofascist group composed of Trump, Pence, Bolton, Pompeo, Rubio and Abrams show that the sabotage was part of the psychological war plan prior to the eventual military intervention, that they were informed in detail about it and that they tried to take full advantage of the very serious situation created for their plans to overthrow Maduro.

Venezuela has not experienced a tragedy of great proportion in these days of blackout thanks to heroism, temper, patience, discipline, mutual solidarity and the high patriotic awareness of civic-military unity. The aggression of 23 F failed to break the Bolivarian National Armed Forces or civil Chavismo, and with terrorist sabotage failed to plunge into chaos and dismantle the people or create anything resembling a rebellion.

There was no water, no fuel, food was getting spoiled, schools and work centers were closed, the Metro and much of the transport collapsed, patient care in some hospitals had gaps until generators were installed where they did not have power.

However, there was not a single death as a result of the blackout, although the talking heads were promoting news of about 300 people killed, 80 of them newborns.

And there were no deaths because the authorities adopted drastic measures to ensure the continuity of the service in the health centers.

Who can deny that this sabotage constitutes a crime against humanity by the Trump government?

For his part, the puppet clown Guaidó continued to sublimate, disappearing politically until he could not gather more than a small group of people in the supposed big march he called for on Tuesday the 12th.

He never had a great appeal, his support is the Yankee support. But as Luis Hernández Navarro wrote, the opposition committed suicide when the self-proclaimed interim president called for US military intervention in his own country.

Apart from the betrayal of the country and the enormous perversity involved in that request, it reveals a great ignorance about the political culture and the patriotic and anti-imperialist feelings of the Venezuelan people, who will not forgive their infamy.

The United States has gotten into a big problem and has dragged the European Union along, which is already looking out for its interests in Venezuela as a precaution in the face of the the obvious fact that Guaidó is the phantasmagorical president of a vaporous government and that Maduro remains, solidly rooted among the Venezuelan people.