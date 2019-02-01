YOU CAN TRY, BUT YOU CAN’T HIDE: Russia Detects Endless Spy Planes near its Border

MOSCOW, Russia – Russia has detected 23 foreign aircraft carrying out reconnaissance activities near its border, according to a weekly infographic published by the official Russian Armed Forces newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda on Friday.

The material also revealed that Russian fighters were deployed four times last week to intercept foreign aircraft and prevent them from crossing the border.

- Advertisement -

There were no transgressions, according to the publication.

This is not the first time that Russian military personnel detect foreign spy planes carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border. Previously, Krasnaya Zvezda published an infographic showing that twenty-three foreign aircraft were sighted on January 18.

In 2018, anti-aircraft defense forces detected and escorted about 3,000 foreign fighter aircraft, of which more than 1,000 were reconnaissance aircraft, reported the Russian Aerospace Force.

The exact number of foreign military aircraft was announced by the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Radiotechnical Troops, Major General Andrei Koban, in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

“The intensity of air traffic within the limits of responsibility of the Radiotechnical Troops is what mainly hampers military service. In 2018, the units in service of the Radiotechnical Troops detected and monitored more than 980,000 aerial targets, among which there were about three a thousand foreign warplanes, including more than 1,000 reconnaissance aircraft,” he said.

At the same time, the Russian major general underlined that the air defense units were put in combat readiness more than four thousand times.

“This is clear evidence of the high voltage of the service in the Radiotechnical Troops, which we are accustomed to and for which we are ready,” Koban said.

In his words, Russian anti-aircraft units daily detect and escort more than five thousand aerial objects, of which about 2,500 are foreigners. In addition, each day about 20 military units are put in combat readiness.

Earlier, the same newspaper reported that over the past week, Russian authorities have identified 16 foreign aircraft carrying out reconnaissance activities near Russian borders. In this connection, Russian jets were sent twice in that period to intercept foreign airplanes, preventing them from entering Russian airspace.