Why the hell should Venezuela accept US aid? Three reasons why it should not!

CARACAS, Venezuela – Previously Maduro had dismissed the US pledge to send humanitarian aid to the country, claiming to be suffering a “political coup” and a pretext for the invasion, as Washington refused to recognize Venezuela’s legitimate government by imposing sanctions on Caracas.

“They are trying to destroy the independence and sovereignty of the country under the pretext of delivering humanitarian aid. They are trying to destabilize our country, but this has not brought them any success,” said the Venezuelan president.

Maduro has confirmed that he is ready to hold early parliamentary elections in the country in order to end the ongoing political crisis.

“I propose early elections to the National Assembly, and I will ratify them,” Maduro told reporters, adding that he would like to “see people voting in a new National Assembly that will help the country and contribute to its stabilization.”

He also said that Caracas is ready to support the “Montevideo mechanism” or any other initiative aimed at contributing to dialogue in Venezuela. Maduro rejected, however, the contact groups supported by the European Union, classifying them as biased, saying that the bloc is “deaf”, since it does not listen to Venezuela.

Caracas has blocked US aid from arriving for 3 primary reasons:

1. Why should Venezuela accept aid from a country threatening to invade it?

2. $50 million in aid is paltry considering US sanctions against Venezuela will cost the Venezuelan economy between $15-20 billion, by Washington’s own estimates.

3. Just like what happened in Syria, US humanitarian aid was used as a cover to smuggle weapons into the country to terrorist organizations.

Despite these very obvious reasons, the usual war harpies are calling for blood because this measly $50 million in aid is not being accepted into the Bolivarian Republic. It remains to be seen whether Washington will use this as a pretext to military invade Venezuela.