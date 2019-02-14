Why has Guaidó not achieved real power in Venezuela despite imperialist support?

MOSCOW, Russia – On January 23, the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, proclaimed himself as interim president of Venezuela. However, after three weeks, the real power in the country remains in the hands of Nicolás Maduro.

The deputy director of the Institute of Latin America of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Boris Martynov, commented on why the Venezuelan opposition leader could hardly achieve recognition in the majority of the country.

“For now, time benefits Maduro. Such coups are organized the first time, and are successful – if everyone gets involved with all available forces – otherwise, they gradually reduce to nothing,” the analyst.

Martynov stressed that Guaidó failed to attract to his side a force as important as the Venezuelan army.

“During the first week, [Juan Guaidó] was unable to attract the army. In Latin America the army is a private force with its particular role,” he said.

According to the analyst, regardless of how Maduro faces and what his economic policy is, he is the legitimate president, while Guaidó carried out a “blatant coup attempt.”

The expert analyzed the options that the government of Nicolás Maduro has on the table to deal with the crisis in the country.

[Nicolas] Maduro has already suggested the holding of parliamentary elections, which would be the best option [to end the crisis]. In addition, there is probably no way to avoid the presidential elections “Maduro also can not lose face, he can not give up all at once, and the ideal option would be to hold the parliamentary elections now and after one year – the presidential elections,” said Boris Martynov.

After proclaiming himself as interim head of state, Juan Guaidó was supported by the United States government and also by Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, among other countries. Maduro, re-elected in 2018, is considered the legitimate president of Venezuela by such countries as Russia, Turkey, Mexico, Uruguay and China.