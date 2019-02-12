What is the only hindrance for Russia’s investments in Venezuela?

MOSCOW, Russia – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Ilyas Umakhanov said that the only possible threat to Russian investments in Venezuela is a US intervention in the South American country.

“Nothing threatens our investments in Venezuela, our investments are only threatened if the Americans intervene in Venezuela, but, of course, there are risks and threats to this scenario,” said the senator, adding that “everything related to sanctions of US foreign policy and its followers does not cause more than irritation, awe and disappointment.”

For the parliamentarian, the biggest problem with the US is its total unpredictability, “both the country and the president, and we reap the rewards.”

Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaidó, had earlier said he sent a message to Russia and China, warning them that they would not benefit from the current unstable government of Nicolás Maduro but would benefit from a change in the economic model in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Russian President Dmitri Peskov’s spokesperson told the press on February 1 that the Kremlin had not yet received the message.

Umakhanov confirmed that the representatives of the Venezuelan Parliament did not contact and did not send any messages to Russia.

The re-elected Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro classifies Guaidó’s self-proclamation as an attempted coup, blaming Washington for orchestrating it. The United States and several other nations support the interim chief, while Russia, Bolivia, China, Cuba, Iran, Turkey and other countries have reaffirmed their support for the current Venezuelan government.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said on Monday that the United States will not blackmail the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, which have been targeted by military sanctions against President Nicolás Maduro.

The statement was made by Padrino López during the act of initiating the collection of signatures of which officials of the Armed Forces participate against “imperialist aggression and for peace”.