West trying to stifle Russian journalism

topcor.ru

In the West, they are fighting against Russian media and journalists

Maxim Buyakevich, Deputy Head of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, accuses Western states of trying to oust Russian media from the information space.

He raised this issue at the round table “International Safe Internet Day. Global trends and common sense.

Buyakevich noted that in the West there are “media white lists.” They are used to manipulate search results and news aggregators. In response to a user request, resources in this “white list” show up first in searches. As a result, Russian resources are being ousted.

We all know that a smaller number of users directly address their requests to specific addresses and domains. Basically, of course, they work through aggregators and search engines. This may lead to the fact that we are ultimately simply ousted from the western information digital space, said the representative of the Foreign Ministry.

According to him, this is the goal now in the West and it is also being achieved through legislative measures. For example, a few weeks ago France adopted a law providing for the fight against “unresolved public information.” Now it has become possible to ban the activities of media, that the national regulator finds fault with.

Buyakevich called such a measure the introduction of direct censorship. In addition, in Germany there is a law prohibiting the publication of “inaccurate content” in social networks under the threat of a fine.* But at the same time, it is not clear what exactly to consider as unreliable content.

- Advertisement -

This is a question of geopolitical interpretation in a single state. And our western partners are exploiting this remarkable political opportunity with might and main, bringing down the fire of their critics, in particular, on Sputnik and Russia Today, the diplomat stressed.

In addition, as part of the event, Buyakevich told RIA Novosti that Russia could take measures against the media of those states that violate the rights of the Russian media. But, unlike the “Western partners,” Moscow does not initiate the creation of problems for any media accredited in the country. And therein lies the difference between the Russian and Western approaches.

If we talk about retaliation, the leadership of the Foreign Ministry, the country’s leadership has repeatedly stated in its speeches that Russia, of course, reserves the right to an equal volume of mirror measures in relation to the media of those states that infringe the rights of our media, he said.

The representative of the Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that in the United States RT and Sputnik have been named as foreign agents. Russia had to respond. Pressure on the Russian mass media has also been noted in France, where Sputnik journalists have not been able to obtain the necessary press cards and accreditations for several months. Many Russian media outlets are called “Kremlin mouthpieces.”

One of the latest cases of discrimination of Russian journalists occurred in Canada. On February 4, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country refused to accredit RIA Novosti and Sputnik employees to a meeting of the Lima Group in Ottawa, where the situation in Venezuela was discussed. At the same time, the Sputnik correspondent was accused of an “insufficiently amiable” attitude to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Christia Freeland.

The round table on which Mr. Buyakevich spoke was organized by the Russia Today MIA with the participation of the Foreign Ministry, as well as the Regional Public Center for Internet Technologies and the Russian Association of Electronic Communications.

____________________________________________

*This law was the direct cause of the shutdown of our favorite German language satirical paper, the Allgemeine Morgenpost Rundschau. Now available only here on FRN, in our translations of some of its best stories. Go to our searchbox and plug in “Allgemeine Morgenpost Rundschau.”