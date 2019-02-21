WATCH – TEXAS: Join us visiting Donbass defenders at Spartak! (video)

SPARTAK, DPR – We visited soldiers near my old positions in the village of Spartak on the front lines. Local guys who are strong, brave and ready for whatever comes. They defend not only Donbass but the whole world against fascism. RESPECT!

Мы проведали солдат возле моей старой позиции в поселке Спартак на линии фронта. Местные парни. Сильные, смелые и готовы ко всему. Они защищают не только Донбасс, а весь мир от фашизма. УВАЖЕНИЕ!

