VIDEO – Putin: Russia can’t exist as a state if it’s not Sovereign

Editor’s note – please welcome video editor and translator ‘Drago Victorien’ – “Unpaid liar / Media Swindler. Trading propaganda on the black market. Multipolarity over unipolarity. Geopolitics & Neo-Eurasianism” – J. Flores

*

- Advertisement -

By Drago Victorien – Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly on the 20th of February included a number of interesting statements including a comment on Russia’s existence as a state and sovereignty. According to the president, Russia cannot exist without its sovereignty, but some countries apparently can.