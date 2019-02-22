Trending

VIDEO – Amid increased Killing of Civilians, Does Ukraine’s Denial of the Vote in Lugansk mean de facto Independence?

By Drago Victorien

By Guest Author
0 1,166

LPR – The head of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, made an urgent announcement about the situation in Ukraine and commented on the aggravation of the situation in Donbass. The ongoing presidential campaign in Ukraine, according to him, shows that Lugansk residents are denied their right to determine their own fate and to have their voices heard. Pasechnik makes an interesting observation about Kiev’s acceptance of observers only coming in the form of those that replicate the view of Washington. He similarly noted the fraud being prepared by the Poroshenko campaign in their attempts to use votes of those living on the territory of the LPR in his support, calling his ratings that of a lame duck in the region.

Drago Victorien translation.

