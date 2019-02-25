Venezuelan opposition planned to ‘murder all the people’ at the border

CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Jorge Rodríguez believes the opposition has planned to assassinate people who would pass through the Simón Bolívar bridge in the state of Táchira after humanitarian aid flows along the border between Colombia and Venezuela.

Rodríguez revealed the opposition plan and said that thanks to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the attack was avoided.

“The first false-positive (purposeful) operation was to seize two terrorists, steal a tank, cross the Simón Bolívar bridge and run over anyone who was in the way, murder them and then say that it was the National Guard, who are with the government of Nicolás Maduro […], the intention was to assassinate all the people who cross the bridge daily in an already planned operation,” the minister told a news conference at the Palace of Miraflores in Caracas.

Rodríguez pointed out that the government already knew in advance what the opposition was planning, so a day earlier President Maduro ordered the closure of the border bridges with Colombia.

“Fortunately, President Nicolás Maduro decided to close the bridges, perhaps you are alive because President Maduro closed the Simón Bolívar bridge,” he added.

- Advertisement -

However, the minister paid attention to the fact that the trucks were burned by the same opposition and ensured that there was no humanitarian aid inside them.

“There are signs that there was nothing in these trucks, being predestined to be burned,” he said.

Thus, Rodríguez once again reiterated that humanitarian aid was a plan to attack the Latin American country.

“With the policy of Juan Guaidó (self-proclaimed interim president of the country) everything is already clear, all this humanitarian aid is only an aggression against Venezuela,” he emphasized.

Attempts to bring aid to Venezuela sparked clashes on Saturday between Venezuelan military and demonstrators – so trucks loaded with humanitarian aid would not cross the border without permission.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro believes that deliveries of humanitarian aid are a maneuver to overthrow his government.