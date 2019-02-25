Venezuela: Only US Military can put Guaido in power

Venezuela: The Putsch attempt has probably failed – Only US military can put Guaido in power In Venezuela. — The Anti-Spiegel

The announced showdown was supposed to come Saturday, but any really dramatic events failed to materialize. Although there were dead and injured, their number was lower than one had to fear in advance. Even a feared US intervention has so far failed to materialize.

On Saturday, on the night from Saturday to Sunday, European time, Guaido made an attempt to bring in the US “relief supplies” that are on the Columbian border.

There were also similar attempts from Brazil. However, the government was able to keep the uninvited deliveries out of the country. These “relief deliveries” are highly controversial, and it is not just Maduro that is opposed to them. The Red Cross also speaks of a “politicization” and declined to cooperate with the US in this matter.

It is cynical anyway to ruin a country’s economy with sanctions for years, then freeze the country’s assets and gold reserves, and then complain that there is a need in the country that must be met with forced relief supplies. Moreover, since Venezuelan customs are not allowed to control the supplies and there are reports that heavy weapons are to be given to the opposition under the guise of “relief supplies”, Maduro’s rejection is more than understandable.

During the night, about 60 soldiers of the Venezuelan army deserted, which some Western media took as a sign of Maduro’s weakness, but they rejoiced too soon. There were clashes when attempts were made to bring the supplies into the country, but the security forces used only tear gas and rubber bullets. Of course, the Western media already counts this as cruelty, as we shall see shortly. Yet they find the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against the yellow vests in Paris not so bad. Objective reporting looks different.

US Secretary of State Pompeo tirelessly posts on Twitter and strongly condemns Maduro for civilian casualties. A personification of Double Standard sits in the State Department of the United States, because the US has already killed far more innocent civilians with their drone attacks this year, than any victims in Venezuela. But still he hisses tearful tweets almost without interruption.

And Guaido, a declared opponent of the late President Chavez, is not ashamed to even claim that Chavez rejected Maduro’s actions. This could be a boomerang, for Chavez is a national hero in Venezuela, despite the negative press he had in the West. His followers are likely to reject such remarks by Guaido.

In France, just “tear gas.” For Venezuela, Der Spiegel invents the word “teargasbombs”

But the German media pushes their propaganda campaign on the US line regardless of all the publicly available facts, as Der Spiegel proves again today. Der Spiegel continues to twirl the facts and create a mood with headlines like “Crisis in Venezuela -” We have flags, and they have rifles “” The related article reads: “Face to face, the Venezuelans confront each other on each side, begging and pleading and dropping to their knees. But the security forces are standing tight, stoic and for hours; they defy the psychic pressure and the blazing sun in their combat gear with gas masks and shields.” The desired effect on the reader is clear: The emotional formulations have nothing to do with objective reporting, the reader should just about feel hatred against Maduro and his security forces.

Then you can read: “But when the longed for trucks arrive just before one o’clock, their patience is over:the rubber bullets and tear gas bombs fly, the protesters run in panic back to the Colombian side, paramedics of the Colombian police pull several wounded from the crowd. One is injured in the head, another has a wound in his chest. A third is unconscious.” Such dramatic formulations and phrases don’t show up in the press, though, when the French police use the same weapons, as they shoot “tear gas bombs” and rubber bullets on the yellow vests. In France, these weapons have already caused dozens of injuries and even deaths. But I have never read anything about “tear gas bombs” in the context, at the most about “the use of tear gas.” But for Venezuela, the word “tear gas bombs” was specially coined.

In Der Spiegel, Guaido good, Maduro bad

Guaido, the putschist who proclaimed himself a “transitional president” in breach of the constitution, shows up this way in Der Spiegel: “Juan Guaidó, a self proclaimed transitional president, declared this day “D-Day”, the day when the help should come to the country. “Sí o Sí” – without ifs and buts. So far, he has not kept his promise.”

On the other hand, there is no sentence about Maduro that is not adorned with negatives on Maduro: “Meanwhile, the autocratic ruler Maduro celebrates in far-off Caracas before thousands of supporters and demonstratively demolishes the diplomatic relations with the government of President Iván Duque in Bogotá.” Do you still remember the “10 Rules of War Propaganda”? Rule 3 reads: “The leader of the opposing camp has the face of the devil”. While, according to Der Spiegel, the people are suffering and being “shot,” Maduro feasts himself, the Spiegel says. One can say what one wants about Der Spiegel, but they master war propaganda as if from a textbook. The collapse of diplomatic relations with Colombia is an understandable reaction if Colombia proactively supports and promotes the violation of the Venezuelan border. Many a country would even consider such a thing as a reason for war. How would the US react if China, against its will, wanted to bring “relief supplies” to the needy in the US? And those in need are in the US, where about 40 million people depend on food cards, truly enough.

In general, how are they supposed to feel if their government wants to bring relief supplies to another country for millions of dollars, but lets its own citizens go hungry?

Der Spiegel then runs the usual standard repertoire. Next up is the Venezuelan shortage, but in this context, and indeed throughout the article, there is no word about the US sanctions that caused the shortage: “At the Francisco de Paula Santander crossing point in Cúcuta, Venezuelan fury is mounting, hundreds came from Barquisimeto, from Maracaibo, from Caracas, from many corners of Venezuela, to accompany the much needed food and medicines across the border.”

Then the situation escalated, the trucks went down in flames, according to the Spiegel, the security forces have lit them on fire and then you read in Der Spiegel: “Now the gloomiest forecasts about this crucial day, which is so politically charged, come to pass. The Venezuelan police, the National Guard and the army shoot at anyone who approaches the border too close with a truck.” The reader gets the impression that they are firing sharply, but in fact they are still “just” rubber bullets and even in Der Spiegel there are no reports of the dead at the scene of the events.

But thanks to such formulations, the reader gets the impression that the people are getting slaughtered. Then the Spiegel also reports on the deserters from the army: “According to the Colombian immigration authorities more than 60 members of different Venezuelan units are deserting this Saturday. Some of them leave Venezuela with their families. Guaidó congratulates the deserters on choosing the “right side of history.” He assures them amnesty.”

However, this promise of amnesty seems to be worthless. Guaido may have failed with his coup attempt. On his own, he can not gain power. The support for Maduro, in spite of all, is too much and Guaido’s followers too few. Even the Spiegel seems to be slowly grasping this: “Meanwhile, the first political observers are already wondering what the future of the opposition’s 35-year-old hopeful is. Guaidó, who had left Venezuela on Friday despite a court-ordered exit ban, risked arrest on his return to Caracas. Guaidó said in Cúcuta that he would return to Venezuela by plane Friday, hinting that then Maduro would have been overthrown by food aid and deserting troops. It does not look like it at the moment.”

The only chance to overthrow Maduro seems to be an open US military intervention. So far, Washington has been saying “all options are on the table,” but they have not yet taken the last step. The legend of the popular uprising against Maduro is in any case only kept alive with lies; for a month now, the reality shows the opposite. And whether Guaido actually returns on Friday to be arrested in Venezuela, may be doubted. This should get decided by Friday: either the United States bombs Guaido’s path to power, or he will lead a comfortable life in the asylum in the United States.