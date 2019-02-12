US could attack Venezuela through Colombia or Brazil

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has initiated the largest in the country’s history maneuvers, Bicentennial of Angostura 2019, which will participate the Armed Forces, as well as the popular militias.

Aleksandr Chichin, director of the Faculty of Economic and Social Sciences of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, told Russian Sputnik Radio of his opinion about the power of the Venezuelan army as well as the possibility of the US attacking the country.

The analyst dismissed the scenario of a US military intervention that, he said, would be very disadvantageous for Washington.

“There [in Venezuela] the army is good, I think the United States understands it very well, so direct intervention is impossible, it would be very disadvantageous. It is not Iraq, everything would be much more difficult.”

According to the analyst, the Venezuelan army has been well prepared since the time of Hugo Chávez, and well armed, reinforced by the numerous popular militias.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Chichin admitted the possibility of an aggression through the neighboring countries of Venezuela – Colombia and Brazil.

“It can not be an open aggression. However, aggression can occur through the neighbors of Venezuela – through Colombia and, to a lesser extent, through Brazil, it is very possible, that is, the infiltration of some individuals, some commands , capable of carrying out individual provocations, “he said.

According to him, these individual provocations may result in the abduction of some important Venezuelan general, or in an attack against an official of the US embassy in Caracas.

The expert concluded that by organizing and carrying out the maneuvers, Maduro shows that the country is able to protect itself from an invasion from abroad.

The maneuvers in Venezuela will take place from 10 to 15 February. According to Nicolás Maduro, they will be the largest and most important military exercises of this type already carried out in 200 years of the country’s history.

Political tension in Venezuela has increased since the leader of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, proclaimed himself acting president. He was supported by the government of the United States and also by Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, among other countries. Maduro, re-elected in 2018, is considered the legitimate president of Venezuela by such countries as Russia, Turkey, Mexico, Uruguay and China.