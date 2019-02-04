TICK TOCK: US is losing military supremacy over Russia and China

WASHINGTON DC, The United States – US Senate Armed Services Committee chief Jim Inhore says Washington is losing its military superiority over rivals and now needs significant investments to catch up.

In his article published in the Tulsa World newspaper, the senator notes that the US has lost an advantage in both conventional and advanced weapons, including artificial intelligence, hypersonic weapons and even the use of “directed energy” technology.

Inhore points out that the US “won two world wars” because of its military superiority, adding that the Pentagon had as many aircraft at the end of the Cold War as Russia and China combined. However, in the last ten years military supremacy has degraded.

“Look at the B-52 bomber. We’ve been flying this aircraft for over 66 years,” he writes, emphasizing that while Russia and China were evolving, Washington was comforted by the fact that its equipment was “much better.”

According to him, the US is lagging behind Russia and China, and that gap is widening due to insufficient funding.

He then explains how he that the US in the most endangered position of its life, and that the US must prioritize defense capabilities to prevent the threats they face from China and Russia. The only way to do this is, he says, is by investing in maintenance and modernization, which have been neglected for a long time.

Underestimated by many, the Chinese fleet has a surprising number of vessels, which should compel the US to reconsider its Pacific maritime strategy.

According to US naval intelligence, the People’s Liberation Army Navy will have between 313 and 342 military ships by 2020.

In addition to the People’s Liberation Army’s navy, Beijing’s maritime organizations rely on the Chinese Coast Guard and the Naval Forces of the People’s Armed Forces

In this way, Beijing relies on its enormous second and third naval forces in operations in the so-called gray zone to reinforce its disputed sovereignty claims in the adjacent seas, Yellow, Eastern and Southern China.