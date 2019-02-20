The FRN Daily News Brief 2019-02-20

This Daily FRN News Brief is a summary of 17, articles about Anglo-5, Eurasia, Headline-News, Russia, United-States, Eu, Germany, Donbass, Opinions, Ukraine, India, Pakistan, South-Korea, Defense, Finland, Nato, Latin-America, Venezuela, Lugansk, Turkey, Daily-Brief.

Tags in this brief: Maduro, Trump, US, Venezuela, Eu, Europe, Russia, Crimea, Munich Security Conference, NATO, Wimmer, Finance, Putin, Annexation, Donbass, Ishchenko, Partition, Ukraine, War, India, Kashmir, Pakistan, EIR, Geopolitics, Glazyev, LaRouche, Obituary, USA, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Economy, Etherium, Iphone, Samsung, Speculation, Finland, Niinistö, Analysis, Opinion, Coup, FANB, Guaido, Imperialism, Military, Lugansk, Special Forces, UAF, Black Sea, Escalation, Navy, Tensions, USS Donald Cook, Delusions, Maidan, Poroshenko, Revisionism.

WASHINGTON DC, The United States – US President Donald Trump has called on the Venezuelan military to stop supporting Maduro and accept the self-proclaimed “interim president.” In his address to Venezuelan immigrants at the University of Miami, Trump appealed to the Venezuelan military to withdraw their support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and said that if they did not accept that proposal, they could “lose everything.” Maduro, on the other hand, accused Trump of giving a “Nazi-style” speech because he thought he could give orders to the Venezuelan military. “It is a serious breach of international law norms and the… Continue ->

BRUSSELS, Belgium – The Council of the European Union described Russia as a “threat to the EU’s free and fair parliamentary elections” to be held in May, citing the country’s alleged “disinformation strategies”. “The sources and phenomena of disinformation can be identified inside and outside the Union and come from a range of state and non-state actors. In this regard, efforts must target evil actors, including Russian sources,” said the Council European Union of the document which presented the official conclusions of the bloc on the subject. The Council accused Russian sources of increasingly using disinformation strategies and suggested that… Continue ->

CRIMEA, Russia – A US Air Force plane conducted a reconnaissance flight off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula, according to the monitoring portal PlaneRadar. A Boeing RC-135V reconnaissance aircraft with the number 64-14846 and the call sign MITE21 took off from the air base located in Crete at 08:45 Moscow time. 08:35 мск.Самолёт радиоэлектронной разведки, ВВС США🇺🇸 , #Boeing RC-135V , бортовой номер 64-14846 , позывной #MITE21, взлетел с авиабазы Суда бэй о. Крит🇬🇷.#RC135 #USAF #RC135V pic.twitter.com/WyPjtLXw5n— PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) February 18, 2019 The US Air Force electronic reconnaissance aircraft, Boeing RC-135V, tail number 64-14846, call sign MITE21, took off… Continue ->

ParsToday.de “We note to our sorrow the fact that our national parliaments and our national governments are no longer in a position to make an independent assessment of other parts of the world, or to ask ourselves whether our policies towards other countries can be upheld or have to be changed, because we follow the […]

MOSCOW, Russia – The accumulation of a large volume of international reserves by the Russian Central Bank is a direct effect of Western sanctions on the Russian economy, writes Natalia Dembinskaya. In February 2019, the volume of Russian international reserves reached 475 billion dollars. This figure significantly outstrips the volume of external debt, which in January stood at 453 billion dollars. “If necessary, the Russian Finance Ministry will be able to repay its debt completely,” she said . International reserves are highly liquid assets that the Central Bank of Russia has at its disposal. The bank uses them to influence… Continue ->

MOSCOW, Russia – On Wednesday, President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, delivered his annual address to the Federal Assembly (Russian bicameral parliament). Traditionally, the president informs the Assembly on the state of the country and comments on the main areas of Russia’s foreign and domestic policy. According to the Russian leader, the creation of the Avangard missile system, equipped with a hypersonic glider block, may be comparable to the launch of Earth’s first artificial satellite. “Knowing all the details of this large-scale work, I have all the bases to say that, for example, the creation of the hypersonic strategic glider block… Continue ->

Donbass, like any frontline territory with a non-determined status, is periodically covered by waves of rumours; the most improbable and the most absurd rumors, which nevertheless go viral. Despite their regular repetitiveness and regular falseness, appearing again and again, they invoke trust again and again. The number of people living in Donbass who have a “friend who personally heard from Putin” the latest “artful Russian plans” concerning the fates of the People’s Republics concedes only to the number of those who “heard personally from Pushilin” the same thing. Recently, in connection with the Ukrainian elections, rumours (which have periodically appeared over five years) became more active… Continue ->

By Curwen Ares Rolinson – So this is a curious thing. The recent attack in Kashmir was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed, headed by a figure by the name of Masood Azhar. Understandably, India sought UN assistance in curtailing this ongoing threat; a move which the People’s Republic of China has (once again) blocked. Just as it has consistently done for more than ten years now. China is often talked about as having something of a reputation for taking a dim view of “militant” or even merely “political” Islam. In fact, it’s one of the key ‘official justifications’ for their “re-education”… Continue ->

From EIRNS — The following eulogy was drafted for the Russian newspaper Zavtra by Sergei Yu. Glazyev, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation. Lyndon LaRouche passed away on February 12th, 2019 – It was translated by EIR: . By Sergei Glazyev: Lyndon LaRouche has left us. He was a titan of thought, a man of incredibly encyclopedic knowledge, great soul, and love for humanity. . He will always remain in our memory as an ardent fighter for mankind’s happy future, based on implementation of the principles of physical economy—a realistic school… Continue ->

The price of bitcoin has just broken above $4,000 for the first time since early January, as cryptocurrency proponents and investors push upon market sentiments and hopes that the recent surge will continue. After a long period of under-performance, ,the latest gains come South Korean manufacturer Samsung has taken to spreading rumours that it is planning a cryptocurrency wallet in its forthcoming Galaxy S10 range of smartphones, set to be unveiled on 20th February. In January, Samsung self-leaked photo of the iPhone rival, in a marketing ploy, and seemed to indicate that the phone will come with an in-built cryptocurrency wallet – one that will support both bitcoin and… Continue ->

Markku Siira is a citizen journalist from Finland. Writing about politics in the Finnish online newspaper, Kansalainen (“The Citizen”), with exclusive translations carried on Fort Russ News. His main subjects topics deal with geopolitics, European and Eurasian affairs, Middle East, and the US foreign policy. Among his special interests are Russia, China, and Iran. * From last Friday to Sunday, the political leaders, presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers gathered in Germany to discuss topical foreign and security policy themes at the Munich Security Conference. The Conference has been organized in Munich since 1963. It gathered together again representatives from both Europe… Continue ->

MOSCOW – In terms of the size and equipment of military equipment, the Russian Air Force will be able to successfully resist the troops of the United States and its allies in the context of a local conflict in the territory of a third country. This opinion was expressed by the Vice President of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences (RARAN) for information policy, Doctor of Military Sciences Konstantin Sivkov. The expert noted that in the event of a local confrontation, NATO would be able to use about 2.5 thousand airplanes (1.1–1.3 thousand combat), about 1.5 thousand helicopters and… Continue ->

CARACAS – Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez on Tuesday, February 19th, said that the military countries remain close to its president, Nicolas Maduro,and will defend the borders of the Bolivarian Republic. The statement of the head of the military department was made a day after the words of US President Donald Trump where he claimed he was “considering all options” relating to a transferring power in Venezuela, reports Reuters . These comments come now four weeks after US president Trump declared that Juan Guaido was hereafter recognized as the president of Venezuela. It has been subsequently revealed to FRN that the opposition believed that the government would… Continue ->

A sabotage special division from the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine attempted to enter the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic, but lost 5 militants, all killed. This is stated in the urgent statement of the official representative of the People’s Militia of the LPR Andrei Marochko. “Today, the enemy attempted to penetrate the territory of the Republic. In the process of sabotage actions, a group of 12 people from the 8th Separate Special Purpose Regiment (8 SP Special Forces SSO, military unit A0553,) was noticed by our observers during the attempt,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Marochko. The representative of the Lugansk military department… Continue ->

ISTANBUL – Twitter users have published pictures of the US destroyer USS Donald Cook, which last night entered the waters of the Black Sea. The shot shows how the ship passes through the Turkish Bosphorus. As stated, it will conduct “routine operations” in the region. According to the Ukrainian Naval Forces, the American destroyer will arrive in the port of Odessa on February 25, writes the Russian language version of RT . Yörük Işık ✔@YorukIsik [email protected]’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook transits Bosphorus & enters the Black Sea to conduct maritime security operations & enhance regional maritime stability and naval capability with… Continue ->

KIEV – Petro Poroshenko has quite questionably stated that he was at the epicenter of the infamous Maidan, under shelling, helping the injured. Journalist Tatyana Vysotskaya published on her YouTube channel a video from a speech by the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, where he stated that he personally helped the alleged victims during the events on Maidan. According to the politician, he was at the very epicenter of events when he went to the Verkhovna Rada. Poroshenko said that activists asked him for help because of the constant firing from the Berkut, “In an hour and a half – three dead,… Continue ->

