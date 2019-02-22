MOSCOW – “The coup d’état brought the Ukrainian people some misfortune in the form of civil war and impoverishment, but for the Crimea it became the starting point for intensifying the struggle for returning to their historic homeland in Russia,” the deputy told RIA Novosti .

The parliamentarian believes that the Crimea would sooner or later join Russia, but this would take decades, or maybe hundreds of years of hard struggle.

“The state revolution in Ukraine mobilized all Crimeans in a single impulse to return to their native harbor,” Sheremet concluded.

On November 21, 2013, supporters of European integration gathered in the center of Kiev due to the suspension of the signing of an association agreement with the EU.

Maidan Nezalezhnosti became the epicenter of the confrontation of the security forces and radicals. As a result, a coup d’état occurred in the country, killing more than 100 people. Residents of Donbass did not agree with the results of the Maidan, as a result of which the new Ukrainian leadership launched a military operation in the east of the country. According to the UN, more than 10 thousand people became victims of the Kiev military operation.

Mass protests led to a change of power in the country in February 2014, with the result that the new leadership set a course for Ukraine’s European integration.

Not all residents of the country agreed with the events in Kiev. In March 2014, more than 95% of residents of the Crimea and Sevastopol supported the accession of their regions to Russia in a referendum. In eastern Ukraine, an armed confrontation began between supporters and opponents of a coup d’état, which resulted in the formation of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.