‘Space is free’: China criticizes US for accusing Beijing and Moscow of seeking air war

BEIJING, China – A new US intelligence report, which highlights that Russia and China were trying to wage a war in the skies, sparked the ire of Beijing, which insists that space is not Washington’s “private property.”

“I want to make it clear that outer space belongs to all of humanity. It is not the exclusive property of any country and especially of US private property,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying.

He was referring to the latest article from the Pentagon’s Defensive Intelligence Agency (AID).

Hua criticized the “unjustified and utterly unfounded comments” in the AID report, saying that China advocates the peaceful use of space and opposes its militarization.

“For many years,” said the spokeswoman, “China, Russia and other countries have been working hard and trying to reach an international legal instrument to fundamentally prevent armament or an arms race in outer space.”

The IDA report – which comes amid the cosmic efforts of US President Donald Trump as the establishment of the Space Command – fears that fans of US dominance will be challenged everywhere, even in space.

Russia and China, according to the report, see space as important to modern warfare and see the capabilities of space as a means of reducing US military effectiveness and allies, noting that both countries have done much to increase their capabilities.

These capabilities provide their military […] with greater situational awareness, enabling them to monitor, track, and focus US and Allied forces, the report claims.

What has not been said, however, is that several US military leaders openly discussed the possibility of offensive weapons being dropped into Earth orbit. Former Pentagon chief James Mattis, for example, said in 2017 that the United States needs to have offensive weapons in space if anyone decides to militarize it and go on the offensive.

In fact, Moscow warned in early January that Washington is seeing space as a potential battleground. In particular, Russia’s Foreign Ministry cited US plans to develop space-based interceptors.

The US, China, Russia and dozens of other countries are parties to the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits weapons of mass destruction from being placed in space and installed on the Moon or any other celestial body.