SHOIGU: The U.S is trying to trounce Russia’s rights under Treaty on Open Skies

MOSCOW – The US is trying to manipulate international law and create obstacles for Russia in the use of their rights under the Treaty on Open Skies. This was stated on February 27 by the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, at a board meeting of the department.

The Minister noted that now the competition between the centers of power in the international arena has intensified, while uncertainties are growing, bursts of instability and violence are observed in different regions of the globe. The growth of the conflict potential, he said, is also observed in areas of Russia’s traditional interests .

“At the same time, the US is positioning itself as a superpower, manipulating international law, persistently seeking to change the existing conventional arms control regime in Europe in its favor, as well as to make it difficult for Russia to use its rights under the Treaty on Open Skies,” Shoigu said.

The Treaty on Open Skies was concluded between 23 countries within the OSCE in 1992. Russia ratified the agreement in 2001. In accordance with the agreement, participants have the right to fly over each other’s territories in order to check military activities.

February 23 American Boeing OC-135B with tail number 61-2670 spotted over Chita, the administrative center of Zabaykalsky Krai, Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defense later explained that the flight of the aircraft was planned as part of the implementation of the International Treaty on Open Skies. According to the document, each of the participating countries has the right to fly over the territories of each other to observe military activities within the framework of the established quotas.