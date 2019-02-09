Russia will never make decisions ‘by orders’ from Washington, will continue to defend Venezuela

MOSCOW, Russia – Attempts to force Russia to make foreign policy decisions “by orders” are doomed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday in a Diplomatic Day activity in Russia on February 10.

“The West, owned by the complex of superiority and permissiveness must not forget the lessons of history and I have no doubt that tries to force Moscow to make decisions on foreign policy ordered are doomed to fail,” he said.

Russia has proved to be a country that defends its national interests in the multipolar world and “even if it does not please the United States and its allies, it is the objective march of history,” he said.

According to Lavrov, the situation in the world continues to be degraded, measures are taken to destroy the architecture of international security, and the fundamentals of strategic stability are undermined.

“If you use threats and pressures, disinformation and unfair competition in the most diverse spheres are used, from the economy to the sport, a flagrant interference in internal affairs practiced,” added the official, noting that the situation around Venezuela is a living confirmation of this.

Venezuela is in an economic and political crisis that worsened on January 23, after opposition National Assembly chief Juan Guaidó declared himself the “incumbent president” of the country.

For his part, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who took office on January 10, called Guaidó’s statement a coup attempt and blamed the United States for orchestrating it.

Meanwhile Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the United States has violated the Russian-US Intermediate-Term Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) for years and created conditions for the production of missiles banned by the arms control agreement.

“We want to emphasize that the United States has committed actual violations of the provisions of the INF Treaty and actually created conditions for the production of missiles banned by the agreement,” ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.