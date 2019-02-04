Russia is able to track most foreign satellites – including enemy – in orbit

MOSCOW, Russia – Russian tracking devices are able to monitor the behavior of most foreign satellites in the geostationary orbit, according to a document from the Spacewalk Science Center.

The geostationary orbit is a circular orbit about 36,000 kilometers above sea level, located above the Earth’s equator, where satellites orbit around the planet’s axis. About 600 media satellites operate in this orbit.

The document notes that the majority of foreign space vehicles in the geostationary orbit are within the control zone of the Russian automated warning system for dangerous situations in space near Earth. The telescopes included in the system are located in Russia, Armenia and Brazil.

Previously, Roscosmos representative Yuri Makarov stated that the Russian space control system is now comparable to the US Earth orbit monitoring system. In low orbit, the Russian system traces about 6,000 objects, compared to 10,300 by the United States. But in high orbit, Russia controls the flight of 7,600 devices, in the face of the 4,700 tracked by the Americans.

The main task of the Russian Automated Warning System for Space Hazards is the detection of the approach of space debris and devices, the identification of the destruction of space devices in orbit, and the tracking of potentially dangerous objects.

The system uses optical-electronic equipment, including telescopes. They are intended to automatically detect space debris and devices, determine their coordinates, as well as transmit the coordinates received and other information to the data collection and processing center.

This news come as the first Kalamsat-V2 Indian satellite, assembled by students in less than a week and launched into orbit around the Earth in 2019, weighs only 1.26 kg.

The Kalamsat-V2 has the shape of a cube with edges of 10 centimeters and is the lightest satellite in the world.

Along with it, the launch vehicle PSLV-44 sent into space a 740 kg Indian military satellite, the Microsat-R, designed to photograph the planet with high precision devices.

The first version of the Kalamsat satellite was created by students and students from the state of Tamil Nadu in 2017. It weighed only 64 g, but unlike Kalamsat-V2, it never reached Earth’s orbit. Both satellites pay homage to Dr. Abdul Kalam, who led the work of creating the first Indian launch vehicles.