Russia helped save Syria, and now Moscow will save Venezuela from imperialists

MOSCOW, Russia – While the West continues to put pressure on Venezuela, there is increasing information that Russia plans to support the legitimate Venezuelan government and contribute to the regularization of the situation in the country. After the successful military operation in Syria, Russia will prove its ability to provide economic aid to another country.

Recently, US President Donald Trump warned the Venezuelan military that they can “lose everything” if they do not abandon Nicolás Maduro and accept Juan Guaidó as acting president of the country.

John Bolton, Trump’s adviser for national security, said in turn that Venezuela’s military attaché to the United Nations, Colonel Pedro Chirinos, recognizes Juan Guaidó as interim president of the country.

For expert Irina Alksnis, the US is not ready for direct military intervention, betting on pressure from sanctions and provocations under the pretext of humanitarian aid. However, according to her, the Venezuelan authorities continue to resist this pressure and “it seems that this firmness is linked, to a great extent, to Moscow.”

For example, the Russian Foreign Ministry has warned Washington against a military intervention in Venezuela and proposed to Caracas to help find a solution to the internal political crisis. In addition, the Russian Ministry of Finance reported that Moscow has presented to Caracas an informal plan for the restoration of the national economy.

Finally, according to Reuters, most fuel supplies to Venezuela come from Russia (Venezuelan refineries are in a very catastrophic state).

The Bloobmerg agency reported that the Venezuelan government ordered the leaders of about 50 Venezuelan companies to open bank accounts in Russia, Turkey, China and India and began strengthening contacts with suppliers in those countries to avoid US sanctions.

Taking all these news into account, Alksnis said that Venezuela has become a kind of “economic Syria” for Russia.

She recalled that, three and a half years ago, Russia launched the military operation in Syria, which can be considered historic. With limited military forces and discreet actions, Russia achieved great successes.

“Moscow has not only changed the course of the war and saved the Syrian state from collapse. Russia’s political and military efforts have also launched the process of real political settlement in the country and the geopolitical transformation in the region,” Alksnis explained.

For the analyst, Moscow has shown the world what it is capable of and with which the countries under political and military pressure from the West and can count on asking Russia for help. Such aid represents mutually advantageous cooperation and no intervention in the domestic affairs of the country.

However, according to Alksnis, Russia’s success in Syria has not become extraordinary, because the whole world understands that Russia “knows how to wage war” and “knows how to work in the Middle East.”

The Venezuelan case is not so simple because it is the economic problems that are responsible for the current crisis in the country. However, according to the columnist, despite all the difficulties, Moscow aims to save the Venezuelan economy and contribute to the political regularization in the country, despite the intentions of the US to overthrow the Venezuelan authorities.

The journalist stresses that Russia has never been a guru of economic policy, it has been the West and the IMF to deal with these issues. However, this time Russia chose this field.

Although it is not yet clear whether this attempt will be successful and many say there is little chance of success, three years ago the same was said about the Russian military operation in Syria, which was nevertheless crowned with numerous victories and successes, concluded the analyst.

The political tension in Venezuela has increased since Juan Guaidó, president of the Venezuelan National Assembly and leader of the opposition, declared himself as interim president of the country on January 23.

The United States and several countries in Europe and Latin America, including Brazil, recognized Guaidó as the interim head of state of the country, while Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Turkey, Mexico, Iran and many other countries expressed support for Maduro as the legitimate president of the country and demanded that other countries respect the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the Latin American country.