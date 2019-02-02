Russia and US continue space race rivalry, Moscow develops new rocket engine to go to the moon

MOSCOW, Russia – The Progressive Rockets Space Center, part of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, is working on a new rocket engine to be used on lunar missions.

The Soyuz-7 engine is expected to become part of the Yenisei launch vehicle, which is to be used on missions to the moon. The source also said that RD-180 engines, exported to the United States space program, should also be part of the rocket.

“The design of the Volga Soyuz-7 will be created from the development of the Yenisei super-heavy launch vehicle by the end of 2019,” said the anonymous source, which is part of Russia’s aerospace industry, one of the most important in the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree for the creation of the rocket in early 2018. The program for the construction of the rocket must become part of Russia’s national program of exploration of the Moon. The first launch of Yenisei already has date and should happen in 2028.

This year, the Russian spacecraft Soyuz will do missions of record duration to the International Space Station (ISS). The information was disclosed by a Russian aerospace source.

The missions operated by the spacecraft in the ISS must exceed 200 days, reaching 7 months in duration.

“The Soyuz MS-12 will be launched on March 1 and will return on October 3 with a 216-day mission. The Soyuz MS-13 will be launched on July 6 and will return on February 6, 2020, with a duration of the mission lasting 215 days,” the anonymous source said.

The length of the longest mission to the ISS was 215 days, according to the source. The mission was carried out between 2006 and 2007.

This comes as Russia’s Defense Ministry said earlier this month that about 70% of all Russian space equipment is currently operated by the Army.

In 2018, the Titov Space Testing Center, part of the Russian Aerospace Force, conducted all scheduled control sessions of the Russian orbital fleet.

According to a statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Defense, “70% of them are operated by the Earth-based automatic control system of the Space Troops.”

The Ministry of Defense also informs that in all, in the year 2018 15 spacecrafts for different uses of the Plesetsk, Baikonur and Vostochni cosmodrome were launched.

The Russian orbital fleet currently has more than 150 devices of different uses, the statement added.