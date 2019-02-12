Rumors Circulating: Is Iran buying the powerful Russian S-400 system?

MOSCOW, Russia – Iran has not ordered Russia’s Russian S-400 air defense systems despite what circulating rumors are saying, Vladimir Ermakov, director of the Department of Non-Proliferation and Weapons Control of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said.

“To get the answer to this question, it would be better to go to the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to our data, Iranian partners have not yet asked to sell S-400 systems,” Ermakov said in regards to the intensified talks between Russia and Iran in this area.

Earlier, the same statement had been made by the Russian ambassador to Iran, Levan Dzhagaryan.

Meanwhile, Turkey has a firm intention to buy the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft defense complexes, even if that means the end of negotiations with the US on the supply of the American Patriot systems. The US spent months lobbying Turkey to abandon the S-400’s purchase agreement with Russia.

Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said there is no connection between the various military arrangements in Turkey.

“In our view, there is no connection between the acquisition of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft defense complexes and the American Patriot systems, these issues are not interconnected at all,” he said.

“Our position remains unchanged: we will do everything we consider necessary to guarantee our national security,” he said.

At the same time, the Turkish spokesman confirmed that Ankara is participating in the negotiations with Washington on the purchase of the Patriot systems.

“We have the US proposal on the Patriots, but we have preliminary conditions and expectations regarding supplies, transfer of technologies and prices, depending on the ongoing negotiations with the United States, we will see if the US will be able to fully respond to our demands.”

In addition, Kalin commented on statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu last week that Turkey is ready to study the US offer on Patriot air defense systems, but considers the purchase unacceptable should it Russian systems S-400.

“Turkey can buy Patriot systems in the future, but it will be impossible if one of the conditions of purchase is to abandon [the agreement on] the S-400,” he said.