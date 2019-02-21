Trending

EurasiaHeadline News

Putin: How CLEAN is your FOOD? The Crusade Against GMO’s and Pesticides

By Guest Author
0 1,211

“Fun fact: up to 90% of the world’s corn and soy production is GMO. These products can be avoided by the discerning consumer in countries where labeling is still required. It becomes that much more problematic where it is imported for cattle feed – leaving the average meat-eater in hope of government-level regulation. Pesticides associated with GMO production have been linked to reduced fertility, with as much as 60% reduction in sperm counts in men over the past 40 years: ”

- Advertisement -

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/sperm-count-west-men-health-drop-60-per-cent-years-modern-life-a7859491.html

 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Guest Author262 posts 0 comments

    Views expressed by Guest Authors are their own, and are not reflective of FRN or its editorial team. FRN publishes these for research and educational purposes only. The text is presented for these reasons alone, and absolutely not for purposes related to promoting any of the views expressed herein

    You might also like More from author
    Comments