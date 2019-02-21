Putin expects disagreements between Russia and US to not generate into new ‘Missile Crisis’

MOSCOW, Russia – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that although there are differences between Moscow and Washington, this is no reason to provoke a new “Missile Crisis”.

The Russian leader pointed out that Russia maintains permanent contacts with the US, for example in Syria, so although there are “problems and problems are being created, there are also mechanisms and instruments to jointly solve these problems.”

“I hope they are used so that in the world there is no crisis similar to the October crisis, there is no reason for this,” the president said.

According to the Russian president, the existing contradictions are not so serious, and the “conflicts between the two systems” are not as deep as during the Cold War.

Russia, in his view, would not like to witness a new confrontation as the “Caribbean crisis of the 1960s”, but “if anyone wants, he will have it.”

The Missile Crisis, known in Cuba as the October Crisis, is the term used to describe the drastic escalation of tension between the US and the USSR in October 1962, when Moscow installed intermediate range rockets with warheads nuclear weapons.

At that time, the world was on the brink of nuclear war for several days, but the Kremlin and White House efforts allowed the conflict to be resolved.

Elsewhere, the US is not ready to suspend any sanctions against North Korea, announced the State Department, just as President Donald Trump said he is “in no hurry” to seek a compromise before his “exciting” summit with Kim Jong-un next week.

After their first face-to-face meeting in Singapore last June, after a historic inter-Korean summit and Kim’s talks with Xi Jinping in China, North American and North Korean leaders agreed to work towards the denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for the relief of sanctions and security guarantees.

Although Pyongyang has stopped testing ballistic missiles or nuclear bombs, Americans continue to insist that the country’s nuclear program must be totally dismantled before they comply with its part of the agreement.