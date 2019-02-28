Putin and Modi hold phone conference on situation between India and Pakistan

MOSCOW – During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the conflict situation with Pakistan, expressing hope for an early resolution of all differences. This occurred today, February 28th, according to the Russian state-run media venture, RIA Novosti, with reference to official statements from press service of the Kremlin.

“In this regard, the leaders condemned international terrorism and any form of its support, stressed the need to step up an uncompromising fight against the terrorist threat,” the report says.

Putin also expressed his condolences in connection with the terrorist act against the Indian military on February 14th.

In conclusion, the two leaders discussed the successful development of Russian-Indian relations, after which Putin invited Modi to come as the main guest to the Eastern Economic Forum (WEF), which will be held in September in Vladivostok.

The crisis in relations between India and Pakistan sharply worsened after February 14, when a suicide bomber blew himself up next to a column of paramilitary police in the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. Responsibility for the attack claimed the group “Jaish-e-Muhammad.” The victims of the attack were 45 people. India accused Pakistan of supporting terrorist groups.

On February 26, Indian aviation attacked the largest camp of Pakistani militants from the Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist group in the area of ​​the city of Balakot in Pakistan.