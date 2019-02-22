Pretender Guaido issues first ‘Decree’ allowing U.S entrance into Venezuela

COLUMBIAN EMBASSY IN VENEZUELA – The leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaido, who declared himself the interim president of the country, published his first “decree” yesterday, February 21st.

The text of the document number 001, he posted on Twitter.

“As commander in chief of the Bolivarian armed forces, I reaffirm the permission for humanitarian aid to enter Venezuela and order individual units of the armed forces to act in accordance with this permission,” the decree says.

By the same decree, Guaido “overturned” the order of Nicolas Maduro to close the land border with Brazil and upheld relations with Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, which Maduro intends to reconsider.

Also, the opposition leader confirmed the guarantees for those military personnel who will go over to the side of his government.

The Venezuelan military, the FANB, has assured both the public and the international community that it only recognizes the democratically elected, constitutionally provided, president of Venezuela – Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier, Maduro announced that he was closing the land border with Brazil. He did not rule out that similar measures would be taken regarding the border with Colombia.

On Wednesday, February 20th, the Venezuelan authorities announced the closure of the sea and air borders with the islands of Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire in the Caribbean Sea, which are part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.