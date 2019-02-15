Poroshenko’s re-election will see the “disintegration of Ukraine”: Moscow

KIEV, Ukraine – The re-election of Pyotr Poroshenko as president of Ukraine will aggravate the division in Ukrainian society, said Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev.

“The re-election of Poroshenko will lead to greater division in society and the disintegration of Ukraine,” Patrushev told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

He recalled that during the four-year presidency of Poroshenko “a significant part of the Ukrainian population has become impoverished and millions of citizens have left the country in search of a better life.”

“In addition, there is no progress in resolving the situation at Donbass,” he said.

At the same time, the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia stated that “Pyotr Poroshenko does not have sufficient electoral support and has almost no chance of being legitimately re-elected,” noting that “Poroshenko’s only hope is the widespread use of counterfeits.”

The presidential elections in Ukraine will be held on March 31, 2019. Officially, the election campaign began on December 31st.

So far, the electoral commission has registered 44 candidates.

According to a recent poll, actor Vladimir Zelenski leads 21.9 per cent of voter turnout polls, followed by former Prime Minister and party leader Batkivschina (Fatherland) Yulia Tymoshenko at 19.2 per cent.

Third is the current president Pyotr Poroshenko, with 14.8% support.

Two Russian citizens will travel to Ukraine on February 11 to monitor the presidential elections in the Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), according to sources heard by the newspaper Kommersant.

“On February 11, Russia’s Kristina Bogdanova of the Russian Free Elections Fund and Elizaveta Borisova of the Russian Public Institute of Electoral Law will arrive in Kiev to monitor the elections under the mandate of the Office of Human Rights,” the publication said.

the Ukrainian parliament passed a law banning the presence of Russian observers in the country’s presidential election, claiming they could trigger cyber attacks to interfere with the outcome of the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the director of the Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the OSCE, Ingibjörg Solrun Gisladottir, said that the Kiev decision would violate obligations assumed by all members of the organization.

Amid this controversy, Russian officials said that Moscow could not recognize the results of the Ukrainian election, scheduled for March 31.