‘Poroshenko should resign’ – Former Ukraine PM claims FBI is investigating IMF cash embezzlement

In December 2018, the IMF Board of Directors approved a new stand-by loan program for Kiev, according to which Ukraine will receive $ 3.9 billion. The term of its implementation is 14 months. At the same time, 1.4 billion dollars were paid by the decision of the fund in December 2018, and the remaining funds will be available on the basis of semi-annual reviews. According to the fund’s report on Ukraine, in 2019 Kiev will receive two tranches of $ 1.3 billion each on May 15 and November 15.

