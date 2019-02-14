North Korea STRONGLY defends Venezuela from imperialist forces

PYONGYANG, North Korea – North Korea’s ambassador to the UN, Kim Song, expressed his solidarity with the Venezuelan people in the face of attempts to overthrow Nicolás Maduro’s government, the country’s Foreign Ministry said after Kim Song’s meeting with Vice Minister of Venezuela Félix Plasencia.

“In this interventionist context aimed at overthrowing the constitutional government of President Nicolás Maduro, Ambassador Kim Song expressed his solidarity with the Venezuelan people and expressed the will of his government to continue to strengthen the ties of cooperation and fraternity between both nations,” said the statement, posted on the website of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the Venezuelan diplomat informed the North Korean ambassador about the “latest political events in the Caribbean country, motivated by the campaign of international disrepute.”

In addition, Plasencia highlighted the insistence of Washington and the Venezuelan right-wing to send to the country supposed humanitarian aid, which would justify foreign intervention.

The Venezuelan political crisis worsened on January 23, after Venezuelan National Assembly chief Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself the country’s interim president during an anti-government protest in the streets of Caracas.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó was supported by the US government, several countries in Europe and Latin America, including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, while Nicolás Maduro, re-elected in 2018, is considered the legitimate president of Venezuela by such countries as Russia, Turkey, Mexico, Uruguay and China.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Colombian northern department of Santander, on the border with Venezuela, decided to declare a state of emergency for 6 months.

This decision was made due to the start of deliveries on February 23 of humanitarian aid to the neighboring country.

“It was recommended to the governor, by all members of the committee, that the declaration of a public calamity, which was unanimously approved, be carried out to continue humanitarian actions in the border area,” said Adriana Milena Arias, coordinator of the Departmental Council of Management. Risks and Disasters, in a press release.

According to Juan Carlos Cortés, secretary of borders and international cooperation of the province of Norte de Santander, the passage through this zone of 90% of the Venezuelan immigrants who leave the country has been difficult for the local authorities.

“The presence of immigrants and returnees has not been easy for the Colombian state, nor for the territorial and municipal entities, because there is no public policy that gives the necessary tools to the national government, ministries, departments and municipalities,” the statement said.

According to Cortés, the department does not have the resources to deal with the wave of immigrants because, when the development plan was drawn up, the current difficulties were not foreseen.

Cúcuta and the Brazilian Roraima have opened centers for the collection of aid. The United States has already announced the arrival of the first shipment of humanitarian aid in the Colombian city.