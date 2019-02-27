Nasrallah: “Seeing photos of Imam Khamenei with Assad made me shed tears of joy”

BEIRUT – Hezbollah Secretary General Sayed Hassan Nasrallah hailed the recent visit to Tehran by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

“Seeing photos of Imam Khamenei and Bashar Assad (together) made me shed tears (of joy),” he said in a meeting with delegations of Hezbollah women on the occasion of birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zahra.

Nasrallah further referred to the enemies’ targeting of the axis of resistance (including Iran, Syria and Hezbollah) and said despite all hostile attempts, the resistance front has been victories so far and will remain triumphant in the future with the blessing of God.

The Syrian president met with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on Monday.

- Advertisement -

At the meeting, the Leader said the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

The Leader mentioned resistance of Syrian president and people as the main reason behind the defeat of the United States and its regional mercenaries, noting, “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers supporting the Syrian government and people as helping the resistance movement and current, and takes pride in it from the bottom of its heart.”

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the triumph of the resistance front in Syria has made Americans angry and prompted them to hatch new plots, adding, “The issue of the buffer zone, which Americans seek to establish in Syria, is among those dangerous plots that must be categorically rejected and stood against.”

The Leader stated that Americans’ plan to maintain an effective presence along the Iraq-Syria border was another plot by the United States, saying, “Iran and Syria are each other’s strategic depth and the identity and power of the resistance front depends on this continued and strategic relationship. This will prevent enemies from making their plans operational.”