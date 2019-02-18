Trending

EurasiaGermany

MUST SEE VIDEO – Lavrov puts Washington Post journalist in his place, Munich conference explodes in laughter

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,293

MUNICH, Germany –  Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to a Washington Post journalist’s question with undisguised irony at the 55th Munich Security Policy Conference, February 16th, 2019.

The words of the Foreign Minister quoted by the press service of the Russian foreign ministry:

“… A question from journalist Josh Rogin from The Washington Post on Syria. Russia has become the guarantor of the security of Syria. Can you guarantee that the Bashar Assad regime will cease to be a threat to the entire region and stop committing atrocities against its own people? ”, read the moderator of the Munich Conference.

Sergey Lavrov’s response was unexpected, but was liked by many of the participants of the international event:

 “Whatever I answer, you still write what you yourself deem necessary. So – write what you want. “

The words of the Minister caused an explosion of laughter and applause in the hall.

“This is called ‘putting him in his place’,” commented Alexey Pushkov on this short dialogue, who sits as chairman of the Federation Council’s commission on information policy.

 

- Advertisement -

 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1243 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments