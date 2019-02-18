MUST SEE VIDEO – Lavrov puts Washington Post journalist in his place, Munich conference explodes in laughter

MUNICH, Germany – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to a Washington Post journalist’s question with undisguised irony at the 55th Munich Security Policy Conference, February 16th, 2019.

The words of the Foreign Minister quoted by the press service of the Russian foreign ministry:

“… A question from journalist Josh Rogin from The Washington Post on Syria. Russia has become the guarantor of the security of Syria. Can you guarantee that the Bashar Assad regime will cease to be a threat to the entire region and stop committing atrocities against its own people? ”, read the moderator of the Munich Conference.

Sergey Lavrov’s response was unexpected, but was liked by many of the participants of the international event:

“Whatever I answer, you still write what you yourself deem necessary. So – write what you want. “

The words of the Minister caused an explosion of laughter and applause in the hall.

“This is called ‘putting him in his place’,” commented Alexey Pushkov on this short dialogue, who sits as chairman of the Federation Council’s commission on information policy.