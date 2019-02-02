MOSCOW REVEALS: “Washington seeks to destroy constitutional order in Venezuela”

MOSCOW, Russia – The United States is doing its best to destroy the constitutional order and change the government in Venezuela, said Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“We have seen (…) the efforts of Washington and the administration [of the United States] giving maximum concentration to change the constitutional order in Venezuela,” the diplomat told the television channel Rossiya.

According to Zakharova, in the event of a civil war beginning in Venezuela, the US government will have to explain to its people and the people of Latin America “where the Venezuelans will go.”

The representative of the Foreign Ministry of Russia stressed that the migratory flow of Latin American countries, which the United States is supposedly so concerned about that it wants to build a wall on the border with Mexico, “will increase several times” in case of conflict in Venezuela.

The Venezuelan crisis worsened on January 23, after Juan Guaidó, president of the National Assembly, proclaimed himself acting president of the country.

Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro, who took office on January 10, described Guaidó’s statement as a coup attempt and blamed the United States for orchestrating it.

Washington certified the authority of Juan Guaidó to control some assets held by the Fed (US central bank) or by any other banks based in the United States.

International analyst and professor Arturo López-Levy explained how these measures intend to change the situation in the country, where “the biggest loser will be the Venezuelan people.”

“Nobody knows what they will do with this money, which is clear that it will not be used to improve the country’s economic situation. Until the opposition is controlled by public order, it can be said that the absence of this money will make the economic situation more difficult,” he said.

According to the professor, Guaido’s “parallel structure” would only benefit from this new economic power. It could be used to support its own structures, to pay for foreign embassies or “lobbyists who strengthen their position in the European Union, the US and some Latin American countries.”

However, according to the expert, the economic situation of the country may be more affected, which “changes the panorama for the worse”.

At the same time, the expert gave positive evaluation to the proposal made by Mexico and Uruguay of their governments to mediate in the process of peaceful resolution of the Venezuelan crisis:

“The United States and the United Kingdom, in turn, have crossed the line by supporting an insurrectionary agenda,” he said.