MOSCOW REVEALS: US plans to deploy NUCLEAR weapons in Europe by 2020 aimed at Russia

MOSCOW, Russia – The United States plans to begin deploying modified nuclear weapons in Europe in the first half of 2020, said Anatoly Sidorov, UNTSC chief of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

“The US intentions are to further exacerbate the international situation is demonstrated by its advanced aviation nuclear weapons mass production program, approved at the end of 2018,” Sidorov told a news conference.

He added that “the deployment of these weapons at Belgian, Dutch, German, Italian and Turkish air bases, where about 200 previous generation unmanned aerial bombs are stored, is expected to begin in the first half of 2020.”

“At the same time, the preparation of US military experts from these countries to use nuclear munitions represents a direct violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” he emphasized.

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow is concerned about how the United States fulfills its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

- Advertisement -

Lavrov recalled that the treaty prohibits nuclear powers from sharing technologies for the use of nuclear weapons with other countries.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty entered into force in the year 1970 and its validity was extended in 1995.

The agreement, which is considered the basic pillar for achieving nuclear disarmament, is designed to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons, promote nuclear disarmament and promote cooperation for the peaceful use of atomic energy.

However, with the US attempting to tighten the economic and military noose around Russia’s neck, there is no doubt that the deployment of nuclear weapons in Europe is aimed at intimidating Moscow and to try and subdue its independent foreign policy that runs counter to Washington’s hegemonic designs across the globe.

It remains unlikely that the deployment of US nuclear weapons in Europe will be enough to intimidate Moscow and make it abandon its independent foreign policy. It remains to be seen how Moscow will react to this aggression.